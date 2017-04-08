BBC Sport - Tottenham 4-0 Watford: Walter Mazzarri says three goals cut Hornets' legs off

Three goals cut Watford's legs off - Mazzarri

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri says the Hornets were playing well until Tottenham scored three long-range goals before half-time during his side's 4-0 defeat away to Spurs.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Watford

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website from 22:30 BST on Saturday 8 April.

Top videos

Video

Three goals cut Watford's legs off - Mazzarri

Video

Watch the best shots from day two at the Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

Masters day two: Rickie Fowler's round of the day

  • From the section Golf
Video

Pochettino proud of 'massive win'

Video

'Is it something remarkable?' Couples goes so close

  • From the section Golf
Video

GB in trouble as Chardy eases past Evans

  • From the section Tennis
Video

McIlroy chips in for 'surprising' birdie

  • From the section Golf
Video

Five best shots as Edmund loses to Pouille

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Five great baskets as Riders see off Sharks

Video

A player's view of British American Football

Video

'You little beauty' - Fowler sinks bunker shot

  • From the section Golf
Video

Pro12 highlights: Ulster 24-24 Blues

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired