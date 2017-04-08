BBC Sport - Manchester City 3-1 Hull City: Top four race will go to the wire - Pep Guardiola
Top four race will go to the wire - Guardiola
- From the section Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola predicts the race for a Champions League place will go to the final day of the season after his team beat Hull 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-1 Hull City
