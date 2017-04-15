Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Bournemouth

Son Heung-min has scored eight goals in his past five games in all competitions

Tottenham made it seven top-flight wins in succession for the first time since 1967 and continued their pursuit of leaders Chelsea with a dominant victory over Bournemouth.

The game was essentially won in a three-minute period in the first half in which Mousa Dembele fired Spurs ahead from close range following a corner before Son Heung-min doubled the lead with a darting run and neat finish.

Harry Kane, making his first start in a month, made sure of the three points with a low finish just minutes into the second half.

The strike makes the 23-year-old just the fourth player to score 20 Premier League goals in three consecutive seasons after Alan Shearer, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Thierry Henry.

Vincent Janssen capped off Spurs' afternoon by scoring just his second Premier League goal of the season in injury time, just minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are now four points behind Chelsea, who face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Bournemouth, who managed one shot on target, are now without a win in four matches and remain seven points above the bottom three.

Victories for Swansea and Hull on Saturday would draw them further into the relegation battle with six games left to play.

Tottenham hitting peak at right time

Harry Kane scored and also provided the assist for Son's goal

With this win Tottenham surpassed the 70 points that gave them third place in 2015-16, during which they challenged for the Premier League trophy until their 36th fixture - a 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

The smart money remains on the Blues playing a more central role in extending Spurs' wait for a first title since 1961, especially if they win at United, but Pochettino's side are doing everything to capitalise on any potential slip-up.

This is a more mature, clinical and refined Tottenham side than 12 months ago, and this performance illustrated that perfectly.

From the start they pressed their opponents relentlessly and dominated possession before the goals came.

Dembele's was a simple but emphatic finish following Christian Eriksen's corner. Son showed speed and guile to score after receiving a pass from Kane, whose goal was the result of great tenacity in winning the ball from Simon Francis in the box.

The biggest cheer of the afternoon, though, was reserved for the contribution of Janssen, who followed up his own blocked shot to score his sixth goal in his 35th appearance of what has been a tough first season in English football.

Spurs have now scored the joint-most goals in the division, conceded the fewest and are hitting peak form at potentially just the right time.

They have also made White Hart Lane a fortress. This was their 12th victory in succession, making it their longest-ever winning streak on home soil in a single top-flight season.

Bournemouth looking over their shoulder

Bournemouth's possession heat map (right) illustrates just how little attacking threat they posed. They managed just eight touches of the ball in the Spurs box

Bournemouth are now without a win in three, since last month's 2-0 win over Swansea which lifted them up to 11th.

This game was no barometer of their suitability for a possible relegation fight, simply because Tottenham were so good. But Eddie Howe's side were easily brushed aside, having now conceded three or more goals in 12 Premier League games.

They were second best in every department as Spurs bullied their defence, bossed midfield and denied Benik Afobe and Josh King any sight of goal.

Their only shot on target came in the 74th minute, when Charlie Daniels' long-range effort gave Hugo Lloris the simplest of saves.

Their dismal afternoon was compounded when on-loan midfielder Jack Wilshere limped off injured following a tackle on Kane in his own box.

Man of the match - Mousa Dembele (Tottenham)

Mousa Dembele not only opened the scoring with his first goal of the season, he dominated midfield, winning possession 11 times. His passing accuracy of 98.5% was the highest in the match

'The three points are very important to keep our dream.'

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, speaking to BBC Sport: "I am proud of our players after that performance today. We have to wait to see what happens.

"Harry Kane is a fantastic player - he is one of the best in England and it is fantastic he is fit again to help the team.

"Son is brilliant - he needed time to adapt his game but he is now fit and healthy and he is feeling really comfortable.

"I was happy for Vincent Janssen because I knew it was his only chance to score and it's important he feels the happiness when you score.

"At the end of the season when everyone is tired, we need everyone to have the right mental attitude and happiness helps. We now need everyone to rest and get ready for the next few games.

"The three points are very important to keep our dream."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, speaking to Sky Sports: "We know we need more. We've known all along.

"The danger is if everyone says, 'You're safe.' We've got to focus the players' minds that we're not."

Eriksen the league's top provider - the stats you need to know

Bournemouth posted a 31.31% possession figure in this game, their lowest ever in a Premier League game.

Spurs have scored the most (43) and conceded the fewest (eight) home goals in the Premier League this season.

Christian Eriksen now has more assists than any other player in the Premier League this season (12).

Son Heung-min has been directly involved in six goals in his past four Premier League games (five goals, one assist).

Harry Kane has provided five Premier League assists this season, his best-ever return in a top-flight campaign.

Vincent Janssen finally netted his first Premier League goal not to come from the penalty spot in his 24th appearance in the competition.

What next?

Tottenham await the result of Chelsea's game at Old Trafford and then face the Blues in the FA Cup semi-finals next weekend. They return to league action on Wednesday, 26 April at Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth have two big Premier League games to come this month - next Saturday's home game against Middlesbrough, followed seven days later by a trip to Sunderland.