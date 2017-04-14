Sunderland v West Ham United

Sebastian Larsson is banned for three matches after being sent off against Manchester United.

TEAM NEWS

Sebastian Larsson begins a three-match ban for Sunderland after an appeal against his red card in Sunday's defeat by Manchester United was rejected.

Adnan Januzaj returns after being ineligible for that game and John O'Shea is available for the first time since the death of his father, but Bryan Oviedo (hamstring) is sidelined.

West Ham's Michail Antonio is out for the season with a hamstring injury.

Mark Noble is banned but Andy Carroll, Aaron Creswell and Sam Byram are fit.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "It's now only the most optimistic Sunderland supporters who still believe their side will emerge successful from the latest of their annual battles to beat the drop.

"Realistically, they will need to win at least five of their remaining seven games, having so far won only five of their first 31.

"Offering those optimists a glimmer of hope is the fact that their run-in intriguingly includes games against five of the bottom seven, with West Ham the first.

"The Hammers certainly relieved some of their own anxiety with their first win in eight against Swansea last weekend but will still feel that a top-10 finish, not simply safety, should be their target in the remaining weeks."

Twitter: @alistairmann01

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Sunderland manager David Moyes: "I think we have a good chance of winning the game.

"We have to try and cause them problems but they had a big result last week - and we need one this week."

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic: "It's a big game for us. Sunderland are desperate for a win and we are looking to win to secure or get closer to securing safety.

"Every win gives you a boost, especially after five defeats in a row. The confidence is back but the belief was permanent and we never lost it."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I actually think Sunderland will win this game, because they are at home and it is basically the last throw of the dice.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer Sting

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sunderland are winless against West Ham in seven Premier League meetings, losing the last two 1-0.

However, they are undefeated in seven of the last nine home fixtures (W3, D4).

The Hammers are looking for a first league double over Sunderland since 2008-09.

Sunderland

Sunderland have lost 10 of their last 14 matches - winning just one - and they could suffer a fourth straight defeat for the first time this season.

They have gone seven matches without scoring, the worst Premier League run since Derby in 2007. Crystal Palace are the only club with a longer barren streak in the Premier League, going nine matches in a row without a goal in 1994-95.

The Black Cats have not won at the Stadium of Light in seven league games since beating Watford 1-0 on 17 December.

Jermain Defoe has scored six goals in 15 Premier League games against his former club West Ham, but is yet to score against them in three appearances for Sunderland.

West Ham United

West Ham's victory over Swansea last time out ended a run of five straight losses.

It was also their first clean sheet in 11 top-flight games.

The Hammers have lost 16 Premier League matches this season - twice as many as last season.

Dimitri Payet has still created 33 more goalscoring chances than any other West Ham player this season, despite playing his last game for the club on 2 January.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 33% Probability of away win: 40%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.