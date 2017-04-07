BBC Sport - Brendan Rodgers pushing boundaries at Celtic - Scott Brown
Rodgers pushing boundaries at Celtic - Brown
- From the section Football
Celtic captain Scott Brown tells Football Focus boss Brendan Rodgers is "pushing the boundaries" at Celtic Park after winning the Scottish Premiership title in his first season in charge.
Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday, 8 April from 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
