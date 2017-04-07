Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he is happy to stay at club amid speculation

Antonio Conte
Conte's Chelsea side lead the Premier League by seven points from Tottenham

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has dismissed stories linking him with a return to Italy this summer.

Reports in the manager's home country - quoting an agent, Federico Pastorello - had suggested he was considering a move, with Inter Milan the most likely destination.

"I'm very happy to stay," Conte said.

"I read this interview about Pastorello. I don't know him and I don't know why this person has spoken about me."

He added: "I worked in Italy. They want to come back for me in Italy. It's normal. I have two more years of contract with Chelsea.

"This is the truth. This is the most important thing. I don't like when I listen to other persons talking about me."

Conte, 47, also addressed speculation linking the Blues with New York City midfielder Andre Pirlo - who played under Conte at Juventus.

Ray Wilkins, a former Chelsea player and assistant manager, told Talksport he had seen the 37-year-old at Stamford Bridge "on a number of occasions this year".

"He's the one that Antonio Conte would like to come in and replace assistant manager Steve Holland," he added.

But Conte said: "Andrea Pirlo is playing and he wants to continue to play. I don't know why someone wants to put this type of situation for me."

