Alexis Sanchez wants to stay at Arsenal, says Arsene Wenger

Alexis Sanchez joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez wants to stay with the club if terms can be agreed, says manager Arsene Wenger.

The Chilean, 28, is contracted to the Gunners until the summer of 2018, with some newspapers claiming he would like to join Chelsea.

"I believe that he wants to stay at the club and it is about doing a deal with his agent," said Wenger.

"The players have to see if they're happy and find an agreement. Finances are also involved in that."

Sanchez, who joined Arsenal from Barcelona for about £35m in the summer of 2014, has scored 22 goals for the Gunners this season.

However, with Arsenal again failing to push for the Premier League title and going out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage, some reports have suggested that Sanchez could be looking to leave Emirates Stadium.

In March, Wenger denied that a training ground row was behind his decision to leave Sanchez on the bench for the defeat at Liverpool.

And, later that month, Sanchez made comments while on international duty that some interpreted as a desire to move to Chelsea.

Wenger was speaking at a news conference in the build-up to Monday's Premier League game at Crystal Palace, with the Frenchman once again refusing to elaborate on his future at the club.