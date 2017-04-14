Sutton United v Gateshead
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|41
|27
|7
|7
|76
|36
|40
|88
|2
|Tranmere
|42
|26
|7
|9
|70
|35
|35
|85
|3
|Forest Green
|42
|24
|9
|9
|82
|50
|32
|81
|4
|Dag & Red
|42
|24
|4
|14
|72
|49
|23
|76
|5
|Aldershot
|42
|20
|12
|10
|58
|35
|23
|72
|6
|Dover
|41
|22
|6
|13
|76
|56
|20
|72
|7
|Barrow
|42
|18
|15
|9
|64
|45
|19
|69
|8
|Gateshead
|42
|18
|13
|11
|67
|44
|23
|67
|9
|Macclesfield
|41
|20
|6
|15
|60
|49
|11
|66
|10
|Boreham Wood
|42
|14
|13
|15
|46
|40
|6
|55
|11
|Bromley
|42
|16
|7
|19
|51
|62
|-11
|55
|12
|Wrexham
|42
|14
|12
|16
|42
|55
|-13
|54
|13
|Eastleigh
|42
|13
|14
|15
|52
|57
|-5
|53
|14
|Chester
|42
|14
|10
|18
|59
|59
|0
|52
|15
|Sutton United
|42
|13
|11
|18
|51
|59
|-8
|50
|16
|Maidstone United
|41
|14
|8
|19
|53
|71
|-18
|50
|17
|Guiseley
|42
|13
|10
|19
|47
|61
|-14
|49
|18
|Solihull Moors
|42
|13
|9
|20
|55
|71
|-16
|48
|19
|York
|42
|10
|15
|17
|49
|63
|-14
|45
|20
|Woking
|42
|12
|9
|21
|60
|76
|-16
|45
|21
|Braintree
|42
|12
|9
|21
|48
|69
|-21
|45
|22
|Torquay
|42
|11
|11
|20
|46
|57
|-11
|44
|23
|North Ferriby United
|42
|11
|3
|28
|29
|73
|-44
|36
|24
|Southport
|42
|9
|8
|25
|48
|89
|-41
|35
