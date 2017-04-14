Coventry City 1-1 Charlton Athletic

It has been a miserable season for Coventry in League One with low attendances and fan protests throughout

Coventry City were relegated to the fourth tier of English football for the first time in 58 years after drawing with fellow strugglers Charlton.

The game was twice delayed in the first 10 minutes when Charlton fans threw plastic pigs onto the pitch in protest against the club's ownership.

After Nathan Byrne hit the bar for Charlton, George Thomas fired the Sky Blues ahead from close range.

But Patrick Bauer's headed equaliser in the second half sealed City's fate.

Coventry were in the Premier League as recently as 2001, but they now face the prospect of playing fourth-tier football for the first time since 1959.

Charlton fans have held a number of protests against owner Roland Duchatelet

The Sky Blues' descent towards relegation saw them fail to win in their opening 10 games, with a difficult season on the pitch matched by problems off it, with fans holding a series of protests against the club's owners, the hedge fund Sisu.

Their form has improved in recent weeks under Mark Robins, culminating in their victory over Oxford in the EFL Trophy final, and they started the brighter of the two teams.

Both sides were withdrawn from the field after Addicks fans threw pigs onto the pitch for the second time, with Coventry taking the lead through Thomas' sharp finish.

Jodi Jones had a shot saved just before half-time, while Thomas went close again after the break, but City could not maintain their advantage.

Bauer nodded in from two yards out after Coventry failed to clear a corner, and the hosts could not find a late winner to stave off the drop.

Charlton meanwhile climb to 15th, six points clear of relegation with three games to play.