Coventry City 1-1 Charlton Athletic

It has been a miserable season for Coventry in League One with low attendances and fan protests throughout

Coventry City were relegated to the fourth tier of English football for the first time in 58 years after drawing with fellow strugglers Charlton.

The game was twice delayed in the first 10 minutes when Charlton fans threw plastic pigs onto the pitch in protest against the club's ownership.

After Nathan Byrne hit the bar for Charlton, George Thomas fired the Sky Blues ahead from close range.

But Patrick Bauer's headed equaliser in the second half sealed City's fate.

Coventry were in the Premier League as recently as 2001, but they now face the prospect of playing fourth-tier football for the first time since 1959.

Coventry City pigs
Charlton fans have held a number of protests against owner Roland Duchatelet

The Sky Blues' descent towards relegation saw them fail to win in their opening 10 games, with a difficult season on the pitch matched by problems off it, with fans holding a series of protests against the club's owners, the hedge fund Sisu.

Their form has improved in recent weeks under Mark Robins, culminating in their victory over Oxford in the EFL Trophy final, and they started the brighter of the two teams.

Both sides were withdrawn from the field after Addicks fans threw pigs onto the pitch for the second time, with Coventry taking the lead through Thomas' sharp finish.

Jodi Jones had a shot saved just before half-time, while Thomas went close again after the break, but City could not maintain their advantage.

Bauer nodded in from two yards out after Coventry failed to clear a corner, and the hosts could not find a late winner to stave off the drop.

Charlton meanwhile climb to 15th, six points clear of relegation with three games to play.

Line-ups

Coventry

  • 1Burge
  • 2WillisSubstituted forFoleyat 73'minutes
  • 4Turnbull
  • 19Rawson
  • 24Haynes
  • 27G Thomas
  • 31StevensonBooked at 82mins
  • 5Bigirimana
  • 10JonesBooked at 71minsSubstituted forReidat 76'minutes
  • 8Lameiras
  • 16BeavonSubstituted forThomasat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 11Reid
  • 12Reilly
  • 14Thomas
  • 20Tudgay
  • 21Foley
  • 23Charles-Cook

Charlton

  • 1Rudd
  • 20Solly
  • 5Bauer
  • 16Pearce
  • 36Dasilva
  • 8CroftsBooked at 60mins
  • 15KonsaSubstituted forForster-Caskeyat 58'minutes
  • 17Ulvestad
  • 21Byrne
  • 9Magennis
  • 11HolmesSubstituted forAriboat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Jackson
  • 7Watt
  • 13Phillips
  • 14Botaka
  • 19Forster-Caskey
  • 32Aribo
  • 50Teixeira
Referee:
Darren Handley
Attendance:
9,479

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Coventry City 1, Charlton Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Coventry City 1, Charlton Athletic 1.

Attempt missed. Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Chris Solly.

Foul by Gael Bigirimana (Coventry City).

Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. George Thomas (Coventry City) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Kwame Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Crofts (Charlton Athletic).

Attempt saved. Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Ben Stevenson (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ben Stevenson (Coventry City).

Fredrik Ulvestad (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Joe Aribo replaces Ricky Holmes.

Foul by Kevin Foley (Coventry City).

Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Nathan Byrne (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Kyel Reid replaces Jodi Jones.

Attempt saved. Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Kevin Foley replaces Jordan Willis.

Kwame Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic).

Booking

Jodi Jones (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jodi Jones (Coventry City).

Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Farrend Rawson.

Attempt saved. George Thomas (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Kwame Thomas (Coventry City).

Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. George Thomas (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Jodi Jones (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Ben Stevenson (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Chris Solly.

Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).

Jordan Turnbull (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Andrew Crofts (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Andrew Crofts (Charlton Athletic).

Ruben Lameiras (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Jake Forster-Caskey replaces Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.

Goal!

Goal! Coventry City 1, Charlton Athletic 1. Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricky Holmes following a corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Sheff Utd43271063891
2Bolton42231092879
3Fleetwood432112101975
4Bradford43191861975
5Scunthorpe432110122173
6Millwall431913111270
7Southend431912121869
8Rochdale43181015764
9Bristol Rovers43171214063
10Oxford Utd4317917660
11Peterborough43161017158
12MK Dons43141316155
13Wimbledon43131614055
14Walsall42131613-355
15Charlton43111814051
16Northampton4314920-1051
17Gillingham43121318-1649
18Oldham42111516-1348
19Shrewsbury43121120-1647
20Bury43121021-1446
21Port Vale42111219-2245
22Swindon43111121-1744
23Chesterfield4391024-3137
24Coventry4381223-2836
View full League One table

