Newcastle United v Leeds United

Dwight Gayle was forced off in the defeat by Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle will not face Leeds because of a hamstring injury, which manager Rafael Benitez says is not as bad as feared.

Defender Ciaran Clark will also be absent as he is yet to return to training with a knee problem.

Leeds midfielder Liam Bridcutt (Achilles) could return after missing the win over Preston.

Defender Liam Cooper is still serving his six-match ban and goalkeeper Marco Silvestri (knee) is out.

Match facts