Newcastle United v Leeds United
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle will not face Leeds because of a hamstring injury, which manager Rafael Benitez says is not as bad as feared.
Defender Ciaran Clark will also be absent as he is yet to return to training with a knee problem.
Leeds midfielder Liam Bridcutt (Achilles) could return after missing the win over Preston.
Defender Liam Cooper is still serving his six-match ban and goalkeeper Marco Silvestri (knee) is out.
Match facts
- Newcastle have taken 22 points from their last possible 27 against Leeds in league competition (W7 D1 L1).
- The Whites have shipped 24 goals across their last 11 league games against Newcastle, conceding at least twice on nine occasions in this run.
- Rafael Benitez's three previous games as manager against Leeds have all ended in wins, one each with Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle - however, this is his first home match against them.
- Newcastle have opened the scoring more often than any other Championship team this season (29 times), yet they are coming up against the player to score the first goal more often than anyone else in Chris Wood (14).
- Kemar Roofe scored in his last game against Preston, and has not scored in back to back league games for Leeds - he last did it in the EFL for Oxford in March 2016.