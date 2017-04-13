Championship
Newcastle19:45Leeds
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Leeds United

Dwight Gayle
Dwight Gayle was forced off in the defeat by Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday

    Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle will not face Leeds because of a hamstring injury, which manager Rafael Benitez says is not as bad as feared.

    Defender Ciaran Clark will also be absent as he is yet to return to training with a knee problem.

    Leeds midfielder Liam Bridcutt (Achilles) could return after missing the win over Preston.

    Defender Liam Cooper is still serving his six-match ban and goalkeeper Marco Silvestri (knee) is out.

    Match facts

    • Newcastle have taken 22 points from their last possible 27 against Leeds in league competition (W7 D1 L1).
    • The Whites have shipped 24 goals across their last 11 league games against Newcastle, conceding at least twice on nine occasions in this run.
    • Rafael Benitez's three previous games as manager against Leeds have all ended in wins, one each with Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle - however, this is his first home match against them.
    • Newcastle have opened the scoring more often than any other Championship team this season (29 times), yet they are coming up against the player to score the first goal more often than anyone else in Chris Wood (14).
    • Kemar Roofe scored in his last game against Preston, and has not scored in back to back league games for Leeds - he last did it in the EFL for Oxford in March 2016.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Brighton4126873486
    2Newcastle4126693984
    3Huddersfield4023512474
    4Reading4122712-173
    5Leeds41226131672
    6Sheff Wed41209121269
    7Fulham411813102067
    8Derby41171113762
    9Preston41161312861
    10Norwich41179151060
    11Aston Villa41151313358
    12Brentford4116817656
    13Barnsley41151115256
    14Cardiff41151016-255
    15Wolves4014917-151
    16QPR4114819-850
    17Ipswich41111614-849
    18Birmingham41111317-1946
    19Nottm Forest4112920-1045
    20Burton41111218-1445
    21Bristol City4112821-844
    22Blackburn4191319-1640
    23Wigan4191022-1637
    24Rotherham414532-5817
    View full Championship table

