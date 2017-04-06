EFL teams must name 'club-developed' player on matchdays from 2018-19

Teenage Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton made his Reds debut in January, and has now scored three goals in 12 games

English Football League clubs will have to name at least one "club-developed" player in their matchday squads from the start of the 2018-19 season.

A club-developed player is defined as a player who has been registered to the club for at least a year before the end of his under-19 season.

The new rules were agreed at a meeting of all 72 EFL clubs in February.

"I am confident that this decision will have a positive and lasting impact," said EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey.

"It is imperative that we provide young players not only with a platform, but also with the belief that opportunities will be made available to progress from youth to senior football."

As part of the rule changes, clubs will now also have to include one more "home-grown" player in their matchday squads from next season.

Teams have previously had to include six home-grown players, defined as those registered with a club in England or Wales for three seasons, or 36 months, before their 21st birthday.