BBC Sport - Arsenal 3-0 West Ham: 'Convincing' Arsenal cheer Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is delighted with his side's "convincing" 3-0 Premier League win over West Ham at the Emirates.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 3-0 West Ham

Watch highlights of the midweek Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website from 22:45 BST on Wednesday 5 April.

