BBC Sport - Arsenal 3-0 West Ham: 'Convincing' Arsenal cheer Wenger
'Convincing' Arsenal cheer Wenger
- From the section Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is delighted with his side's "convincing" 3-0 Premier League win over West Ham at the Emirates.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 3-0 West Ham
Watch highlights of the midweek Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website from 22:45 BST on Wednesday 5 April.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired