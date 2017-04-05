BBC Sport - Southampton 3-1 Crystal Palace: Allardyce says officials are out of order not giving Zaha foul

Foul on Zaha was 'grievous bodily harm' - Allardyce

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says the assistant referee was "totally out of order" for not awarding a free-kick to Wilfried Zaha in the build up to Southampton's equaliser in the Eagles' 3-1 defeat at St Mary's.

MATCH REPORT: Southampton 3-1 Crystal Palace

Watch highlights of the midweek Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website from 22:45 BST on Wednesday 5 April.

