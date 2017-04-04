BBC Sport - Leicester 2-0 Sunderland: David Moyes says the Black Cats did enough to win
Sunderland did enough to win - Moyes
- From the section Football
Sunderland manager David Moyes says he thought his side did "more than enough" to win or at least draw at the King Power Stadium after a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 2-0 Sunderland
