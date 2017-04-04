BBC Sport - Leicester 2-0 Sunderland: David Moyes says the Black Cats did enough to win

Sunderland did enough to win - Moyes

Sunderland manager David Moyes says he thought his side did "more than enough" to win or at least draw at the King Power Stadium after a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City.

MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 2-0 Sunderland

Watch highlights of the midweek Premier League action on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website from 22:45 BST on Wednesday 5 April.

