Republic of Ireland women's team could go on strike in row over treatment by FAI

Captain Emma Byrne says the players are fighting for the future of women's football in Ireland

The Republic of Ireland women's football team have threatened to go on strike in a row over treatment by the Football Association of Ireland.

The Republic women's game against Slovakia on Monday is now in doubt.

"We have been getting changed in public toilets on the way to matches," said Republic player Aine O'Gorman.

Players representative Stuart Gilhooly said that they were being treated as "fifth-class citizens, the dirt on the FAI's shoe".

Players Footballers Association of Ireland solicitor Gilhooly accompanied with women's team members at Tuesday's news conference.

"There is a possibility that the game against Slovakia will not go ahead. The last thing the women's international team want is to not play a game," added the PFAI official.

There was a large turnout of players at Tuesday's news conference in Dublin

Twelve members of squad attend news conference

O'Gorman was joined by 11 other members of the Irish squad - including best known players Stephanie Roche - at a news conference publicising their grievances on Tuesday.

The players also alleged that it was commonplace for the team to have to share tracksuits with the country's youth women's squads.

Team captain Emma Byrne, who has played over 100 times for her country, said that the team had "given up" trying to deal directly with the FAI.

"We are willing to do whatever it takes at this stage," added Byrne.

"We are fighting for the future of women's international football, this isn't just about us.

"I know players who have had to stop playing, they made the decision they couldn't play any more."

O'Gorman said that the FAI had warned the players that going public with their grievances could "endanger their careers at club and international level".

FAI 'deeply disappointed' by players' stance

In response, an FAI statement said the governing body was "deeply disappointed that members of the team have threatened to withdraw from playing for their country".

"The ultimatum by the players concerned comes in spite of repeated invitations from the FAI to the players to discuss clear and tangible financial offers for the payment and compensation of members of the squad," said the FAI statement.

"On five occasions in recent months the FAI has attempted to bring the players to the table, only to have the offer rebuked at every turn."

The FAI added the players had opted to stage Tuesday's news conference despite the governing body's decision to agree to a mediation process.

"The senior women's national team are provided the standards of care expected of a demanding high-performance environment, with top-level training facilities, hotel accommodation, dietary, fitness, performance analysis and medical and physio care.

"The team has also received significant increases in budget in recent years to attain this high standard, as well as the appointment of a Champions League winning coach."