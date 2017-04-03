Tom Davies: Everton midfielder signs five-year deal with Premier League side

Tom Davies scored for Everton on his second Premier League start in their 4-0 victory over Manchester City

Everton's teenage midfielder Tom Davies has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League side.

The 18-year-old has made 17 appearances for Everton this season, including 10 Premier League starts.

He scored his first senior goal for the Toffees during their 4-0 win over Manchester City in January.

"It means everything to me to get a chance to be in the Everton first team and to try to stay there," Davies told the club website.

Davies made his Everton debut in the final game of the 2015-16 season after playing for the academy.

"Hopefully, young players in the academy can see how I have been able to progress and make my way to the first team," Davies added.