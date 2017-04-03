BBC Sport - Manchester United: Jose Mourinho questions Luke Shaw's commitment
Mourinho's scathing assessment of Shaw
Jose Mourinho says he cannot compare Luke Shaw's training, commitment, focus or ambition to Manchester United's other left-back options, saying he is "way behind" in the pecking order.
