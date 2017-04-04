TSG Hoffenheim 1-0 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich had been unbeaten in all competitions since November

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich's 20-match unbeaten run was ended by Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

Third-placed Hoffenheim, whose 29-year-old coach Julian Nagelsmann is the youngest in the league, won thanks to a half-volley from Andrej Kramaric in the first half.

It was only the second time Bayern have lost in the league this season and they remain 13 points clear at the top.

Second-placed RB Leipzig can now cut Bayern's lead at Mainz on Wednesday.

"Of course, we shouldn't have allowed that to happen," said Arjen Robben, who stood in for Bayern captain Philipp Lahm.

"It was better in the second half, but the ball wouldn't go in. Our lead in the table is still big, but that was an unnecessary defeat."

Hoffenheim dominated the first half, but Bayern came close to levelling just before half-time when Robert Lewandowski saw his effort hit the crossbar.

The hosts had goalkeeper Oliver Baumann to thank in the second half, after he pulled off a string of saves from Lewandowski and substitute Franck Ribery.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund kept pace with Hoffenheim as they coasted to a 3-0 victory over Hamburg.

Werder Bremen made it six wins from seven games after beating Schalke 3-0, while Cologne won 1-0 against Frankfurt.