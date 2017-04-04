TSG Hoffenheim 1-0 Bayern Munich

German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich had been unbeaten in all competitions since November

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich's 20-match unbeaten run was ended by Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

Third-placed Hoffenheim, whose 29-year-old coach Julian Nagelsmann is the youngest in the league, won thanks to a half-volley from Andrej Kramaric in the first half.

It was only the second time Bayern have lost in the league this season and they remain 13 points clear at the top.

Second-placed RB Leipzig can now cut Bayern's lead at Mainz on Wednesday.

"Of course, we shouldn't have allowed that to happen," said Arjen Robben, who stood in for Bayern captain Philipp Lahm.

"It was better in the second half, but the ball wouldn't go in. Our lead in the table is still big, but that was an unnecessary defeat."

Hoffenheim dominated the first half, but Bayern came close to levelling just before half-time when Robert Lewandowski saw his effort hit the crossbar.

The hosts had goalkeeper Oliver Baumann to thank in the second half, after he pulled off a string of saves from Lewandowski and substitute Franck Ribery.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund kept pace with Hoffenheim as they coasted to a 3-0 victory over Hamburg.

Werder Bremen made it six wins from seven games after beating Schalke 3-0, while Cologne won 1-0 against Frankfurt.

Line-ups

TSG Hoffenheim

  • 1Baumann
  • 25Süle
  • 22Vogt
  • 21Hübner
  • 6RudySubstituted forTerrazzinoat 75'minutes
  • 15Toljan
  • 13DemirbaySubstituted forSchweglerat 62'minutes
  • 18Amiri
  • 17Zuber
  • 14WagnerSubstituted forSzalaiat 62'minutes
  • 27Kramaric

Substitutes

  • 4Bicakcic
  • 8Polanski
  • 16Schwegler
  • 19Uth
  • 23Terrazzino
  • 28Szalai
  • 33Stolz

Bayern Mun

  • 26Ulreich
  • 13Rafinha
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 5Hummels
  • 27AlabaSubstituted forBernatat 75'minutes
  • 14Alonso
  • 35Renato SanchesSubstituted forRibéryat 72'minutes
  • 10Robben
  • 23Vidal
  • 29Coman
  • 9LewandowskiBooked at 64mins

Substitutes

  • 7Ribéry
  • 17Boateng
  • 18Bernat
  • 20Götze
  • 21Lahm
  • 22Starke
  • 32Kimmich
Referee:
Sascha Stegemann
Attendance:
30,150

Match Stats

Home TeamTSG HoffenheimAway TeamBayern Mun
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home14
Away21
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away9
Fouls
Home17
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, 1899 Hoffenheim 1, FC Bayern München 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, 1899 Hoffenheim 1, FC Bayern München 0.

Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).

Niklas Süle (1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Hummels with a headed pass.

Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nadiem Amiri (1899 Hoffenheim).

Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nadiem Amiri (1899 Hoffenheim).

Attempt missed. Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from long range on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Franck Ribéry following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pirmin Schwegler (1899 Hoffenheim).

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kevin Vogt.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).

Steven Zuber (1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.

Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrej Kramaric (1899 Hoffenheim).

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marco Terrazzino.

Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rafinha.

Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ádám Szalai (1899 Hoffenheim).

Hand ball by Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München).

Substitution

Substitution, 1899 Hoffenheim. Marco Terrazzino replaces Sebastian Rudy.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Juan Bernat replaces David Alaba.

Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nadiem Amiri (1899 Hoffenheim).

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sebastian Rudy.

Attempt blocked. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a cross.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Oliver Baumann.

Attempt saved. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Renato Sanches.

Foul by Renato Sanches (FC Bayern München).

Pirmin Schwegler (1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München).

Nadiem Amiri (1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Nadiem Amiri (1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremy Toljan.

Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Steven Zuber.

