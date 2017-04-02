BBC Sport - EFL Trophy: Coventry City win at Wembley, 30 years after FA Cup victory

Coventry City's two Wembley victories, 30 years apart

Coventry City have won the EFL Trophy, 30 years since they last won at Wembley when they lifted the FA Cup. But what's changed at the club in that time?

MATCH REPORT: Coventry City 2-1 Oxford United

