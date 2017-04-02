Luke Shaw: Jose Mourinho questions Manchester United defender's commitment

Luke Shaw's future at Old Trafford has been the source of much speculation

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has questioned Luke Shaw's commitment to the Old Trafford club.

The 21-year-old defender has only played 15 times for the Reds this season and has not figured since last month's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

And Mourinho claims he compares unfavourably to fellow defenders Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind.

"I cannot compare the way he trains and commits, the focus, the ambition. He is a long way behind," he said.

Mourinho was asked by reporters whether he expected more from an England international.

"Joe Hart is an English international and is playing on loan in Italy," he responded.

Shaw signed for the club in June 2014 for £27m but he broke his leg in two places during a Champions League game in September 2015 which kept him out of the game for almost a year.

In November, he was criticised by Mourinho for missing the Premier League win over Swansea after he said he was not able to play.

He was not part of the squad for Saturday's 0-0 draw against West Brom, despite United's lengthy injury list with Juan Mata (groin surgery) the latest addition joining defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones and midfielder Paul Pogba.

Mourinho, who was criticised by Match of the Day 2 pundit Chris Sutton for his side's lack of attacking threat, is unsure whether the Frenchman will return for Tuesday's Premier League visit of Everton.

"Pogba I cannot say he is ready for Tuesday because I don't know," he said. "I think Mata, Jones and Smalling for a long time, but I don't think Pogba is such a long-term injury as the others."