Arsene Wenger praises Arsenal fans despite protests

Wenger faced further fans protests outside the Emirates Stadium with some Arsenal fans calling on the Frenchman to resign

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said Gunners fans were "absolutely sensational" during their 2-2 draw with Manchester City, despite further fan protests at Emirates Stadium.

Wenger, who is under pressure following one win in six matches and a slide down the Premier League table, has faced calls to resign from some fans.

"I must say, despite all that has happened on the fans front, our fans were fantastic today," said the Frenchman, whose side twice hit back to earn a draw against City.

"In very difficult moments our fans, at 1-0 down and 2-1 down, could have turned against us but I think they were absolutely sensational to get us through those difficult moments."

Goals from Theo Walcott and Shkodran Mustafi cancelled out efforts from Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero in a performance Wenger believed "built confidence to help us to come back to our natural fluency."

Wenger, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has been offered a two-year extension and said on 18 March he will announce his future plans "very soon".

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Sportsweek programme that Wenger "should declare his future for the good of the club."

But when pressed on his future following Sunday's draw, he said: "I've shown great loyalty and always committed. I don't know how long I am here but I love the club and will do my best. I am clear in my mind, it will be soon, don't worry."

Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League table, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

The Gunners face West Ham at home on Wednesday and then travel to Crystal Palace the following Monday.

There were messages in support and in protest of Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium