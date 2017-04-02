BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City: We forgot to play - Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side "forgot to play" after twice taking the lead only to be pegged back in their 2-2 Premier League draw at Arsenal.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City

