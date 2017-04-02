BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City: I'll always give my best - Arsene Wenger
'I've been loyal & committed, I love this club'
- From the section Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he has shown "great loyalty" and will "give his best" for how ever long he remains at the club, following his side's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City
Watch highlights of all of the weekend's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One and this website from 22:30 BST.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired