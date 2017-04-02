BBC Sport - Celtic players serenade Kolo Toure after Scottish title win
Celtic players serenade Kolo Toure
Celtic players burst into the chant of "Kolo, Kolo" in honour of Kolo Toure after their 5-0 win over Hearts secured the Scottish league title.
The 36-year-old former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender made a cameo appearance, playing the last three minutes at Tynecastle.
