BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho should focus on sorting Man Utd out, not rowing with reporters - Chris Sutton

'Mourinho should sort out Man Utd, not row with reporters'

Match of the Day 2 pundit Chris Sutton says Jose Mourinho should focus on "sorting his own team out" as they are the lowest scorers in the top six of the league, rather than rowing with reporters.

WATCH MORE: You think that game was even?! Mourinho baffled by question

