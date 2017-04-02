BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho should focus on sorting Man Utd out, not rowing with reporters - Chris Sutton
'Mourinho should sort out Man Utd, not row with reporters'
- From the section Football
Match of the Day 2 pundit Chris Sutton says Jose Mourinho should focus on "sorting his own team out" as they are the lowest scorers in the top six of the league, rather than rowing with reporters.
WATCH MORE: You think that game was even?! Mourinho baffled by question
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired