Match ends, Aberdeen 0, Rangers 3.
Aberdeen 0-3 Rangers
Rangers scored three times in five late second-half minutes to end second-place Aberdeen's run of 10 consecutive home wins and cut the gap to nine points.
In a scrappy first half, Joe Garner drew a save from Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis and crossed for Martyn Waghorn to volley over.
Aberdeen dominated after the break as Wes Foderingham saved from Kenny McLean and twice from striker Adam Rooney.
But Kenny Miller's brace and Joe Dodoo's third earned Rangers the win.
Aberdeen are still well placed to finish runners-up to Premiership champions Celtic, with nine points and a far superior goal difference separating them from Rangers with only six games remaining.
Fast and furious
Derek McInnes's men started the match as favourites and the early signs suggested they would live up to their billing as they pressed, fought and chased Rangers across every inch of the pitch.
It was more a bruising battle than a beautiful game, though, and referee Kevin Clancy was flashing cards early, with Garner and Ryan Jack the first to be booked as they squared up to each other.
For all its lack of free-flowing football, it was a very watchable spectacle. Jonny Hayes forced a low save from Foderingham at one end and Waghorn should have burst the net rather than volleying over after a sumptuous cross from Garner on the right.
The visitors actually enjoyed the best chances in the early stages despite their lack of fluidity in midfield.
Welcome to hell
Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha said beforehand that his players were entering hell with this trip but it looked more like limbo as both sides continued to cancel each other out. The Portuguese was also well aware that anything other than victory would see his side consigned to third at best.
The Ibrox side have obvious frailties at the moment, especially in defence where youngsters are deputising for more experienced injured regulars, but they showed fight and spirit that would be rewarded later in the match.
Young David Bates looked slow and ponderous at times although Myles Beerman at left-back was composed and calm when needed.
Wing men danger
When Aberdeen click, it is mostly down to the hard work of their impressive wide men and so it was in the second half as Niall McGinn and Hayes terrorised the Rangers full-backs.
Hayes skipped past two on his way to the box but Graeme Shinnie's hooked shot was blocked by Foderingham. McGinn was at it on the other side and his trickery was feeding Rooney but his fellow Irishman could not convert despite several gilt-edged invitations.
You could sense the tide turning though and Rangers were struggling to contain the waves of red battering their defences.
For all their efforts though, few chances were seriously testing Foderingham.
Miller time
With 11 minutes remaining, veteran striker Miller scored his 10th goal in 40 appearances this season. Against the run of play, Waghorn created space for himself in the box and when his shot was saved, 37-year-old Miller lashed a fabulous effort high into the back of the net.
Aberdeen had no time to compose themselves before Miller made it two when he skipped through a defence in disarray to slide neatly past Lewis and send the small band of Rangers fans wild.
Substitute Dodoo played his part in that second goal and he slammed home a third to complete an incredible five minute turnaround that sent the Dons fans scurrying for the exits in disbelief.
Those who remained in defiance almost witnessed a Miller hat-trick as he followed up on Dodoo's shot that came back off the crossbar but defender Andrew Considine spared further blushes as he cleared off the line.
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2Logan
- 5TaylorBooked at 24mins
- 15O'ConnorSubstituted forStockleyat 83'minutes
- 4Considine
- 22JackBooked at 4mins
- 3ShinnieBooked at 33mins
- 11Hayes
- 7McLean
- 10McGinn
- 9Rooney
Substitutes
- 8Christie
- 16Pawlett
- 17Stockley
- 25Alexander
- 26Wright
- 27Ross
- 39Storey
Rangers
- 1Foderingham
- 2Tavernier
- 27Bates
- 6Wilson
- 61Beerman
- 23HoltBooked at 53mins
- 8Toral
- 7GarnerBooked at 4minsSubstituted forDodooat 70'minutes
- 9Miller
- 20HyndmanSubstituted forWindassat 53'minutes
- 33WaghornSubstituted forHallidayat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 10McKay
- 11Windass
- 14Dodoo
- 16Halliday
- 17Hodson
- 25Alnwick
- 54Wilson
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 19,332
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
