Arsene Wenger: Arsenal boss says 'retirement is dying' as he vows to continue

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has reiterated his desire to manage next season as he believes "retirement is dying" for people of his age.

Wenger, 67, has been criticised by some fans after Arsenal slipped to sixth in the Premier League following four defeats in their past five games.

A 10-2 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League added to the pressure on the Frenchman.

But Wenger said: "I will not retire. Retiring is for young people."

Wenger's contract expires at the end of the season but he has been offered a new two-year deal. He says he will make a decision on his future "very soon".

"For old people retirement is dying," added Wenger, speaking before Sunday's Premier League match at home to Manchester City.

"I still watch every football game. I find it interesting."

Wenger is into his 21st year as Arsenal manager but he has not led the Gunners to a Premier League title in 13 years.

"Of course I'm as hungry," he said. "I carry a bit more pressure on my shoulders than 20 years ago but the hunger is exactly the same.

"When you see what the club was and what it is today - when I arrived we were seven people [members of staff], we are 700 today."

He added: "I hate defeat. I can understand the fans that are unhappy with every defeat but the only way to have victory is to stick together with the fans and give absolutely everything until the end of the season, that's all we can do."