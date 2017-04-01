BBC Sport - Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace: Antonio Conte reflective after defeat
Palace proved they are a good team - Conte
- From the section Football
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says their opponents Crystal Palace proved they are a "good team" by inflicting a 2-1 home defeat on the Blues.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace
