Match ends, West Ham United 1, Swansea City 0.
West Ham United 1-0 Swansea City
-
- From the section Football
West Ham ended a five-game losing run as they gained a much-needed win over struggling Swansea City.
The Hammers took a deserved lead just before half-time when Cheikhou Kouyate collected a Robert Snodgrass pass and scored with a stunning low 25-yard strike.
Swansea substitute Luciano Narsingh came closest to an equaliser for the visitors but his powerful strike went just over.
The result leaves Swansea in the bottom three of the Premier League with only six games left to secure their top-flight survival.
For West Ham though, they move up to 14th and now have an eight-point cushion between themselves and 18th-placed Swansea.
Not pretty, but three vital points
The pre-game stats made unpleasant reading for West Ham, as they had lost five Premier League games in a row, gone seven games without a win and had won only once in nine to be dragged into a relegation battle.
Manager Slaven Bilic had called for his side to stay together and was rewarded with a battling performance and a solid defensive effort that nullified a lacklustre Swansea side.
Kouyate's strike was a rare moment of quality in the game and came after captain Mark Noble, making his 400th appearance for the club, played forward to Snodgrass, who set up the Senegal midfielder.
As the Swans defence backed off, Kouyate was given the space to drill home a beautiful strike, the lead deserved after Swans goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski had earlier denied Michail Antonio and Robert Snodgrass.
With West Ham defending well, especially through last-ditch blocks from James Collins and Sam Byram, the Hammers held on for a win, which Noble described as "their biggest for a number of years".
The only negative for the Hammers was a hamstring injury to Michail Antonio, who had looked lively leading the line before he pulled up as he sprinted down the left wing during the first half.
Under-par Swansea disappoint
While West Ham move up to 36 points, Swansea, on 28 points, face a huge fight on their hands if they are going to extend their six-year run of top-flight football for another year.
The Swans, who conceded three late goals in a 3-1 home defeat against Tottenham on Wednesday, will need to play much better than they did at the London Stadium, where there only had one effort on target.
With the normally effective Gylfi Sigurdsson having a quiet match, the Swans best work came from Jordan Ayew but he could not do enough to force his side level.
Second-half substitute Fernando Llorente, the club's top goalscorer this season, had missed two games because of an ankle injury but was off the pace and did not look like scoring.
Manager Paul Clement could also be without Jack Cork for a while. The midfielder limped off with an ankle injury after he landed badly in challenging for a header.
Man of the match - Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea)
Swansea's woeful away run - the stats
- Swansea have lost five consecutive Premier League away games for the first time ever.
- West Ham registered a win for the first time in their last eight top-flight games (drew two, lost five).
- Swansea are without a clean sheet in each of their last 15 Premier League away games, the longest current such run in the top-flight.
- Cheikhou Kouyate scored his first Premier League goals in 30 games, last netting against West Brom on 30 May 2016.
- Robert Snodgrass registered his first goal involvement in his 10th Premier League game for West Ham, having scored three and assisted two in the 10 before that for Hull.
- The Swans directed only one shot on target in the game; only once this season in the Premier League have they managed fewer (0 v Tottenham on 3 December).
- The Hammers kept a clean sheet for the first time in their last 11 top-flight games.
'A very poor result' - what they said
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic speaking to BBC Sport: "It is a huge win and I congratulate the boys. The spirit, team-work. We were solid and dangerous. We deserved to win.
"It was much-needed. There was big pressure, not on me, but the players. The crowd recognised that and were behind us.
"It was a great goal. We started well and after half an hour they slowed us down. We had chances before the goal, but in every game you need a spark of extra quality.
"It's my job, but there's a bigger picture about the club. We are the ones to blame for being in this position. I was celebrating for the players, because they have been with me and they deserve it. Now we need four more points as soon as possible.
"We were out of the relegation battle six games ago and we are out of it again. We don't want to be in it again."
West Ham captain Mark Noble: "That's our biggest win in a few years. The run we've had, we haven't been good enough but we haven't had the rub of the green either.
"I thought we played well under pressure. Swansea were only a few points behind us. It was so important and it's a fantastic win for the club.
"One more win should see us safe. This should release the pressure, the lads should be happier. We haven't been good enough for a couple of months, but this should release the pressure.
"It was not pretty but the only thing that matters was the three points. There's no point in us playing like Real Madrid and losing 2-0."
Swansea manager Paul Clement speaking to BBC Sport: "It's a very poor result for us. We didn't deserve anything more than what we got. In the first half we were full of anxiety and fear. It affected out ability to do the basics.
"We made changes in the second half to be more positive, but we lost our identity and shape. It was a scrappy, poor game of football. Both teams are struggling. It's a big result for them and they won't care about how they performed. It's not a good afternoon for us.
"In the second half we gave it more. We were less anxious, but in terms of shape and technical quality, we were not at the level required.
"We got the ball up there a little bit more after Fernando Llorente came on. We had a couple of half-chances, but we didn't create enough clear-cut chances.
"The only positive we can take is that not much has changed around us. Hull lost at Manchester City. It's still tight with a lot of football to be played."
What's next?
Both sides are next in Premier League action on Saturday, 15 April. Swansea play at Watford, while West Ham are away at Sunderland (both 15:00 BST). The Hammers will be without club captain Noble as he will be suspended for two matches after he picked up his 10th booking of the season for a foul on Leroy Fer.
Line-ups
West Ham
- 1RandolphBooked at 90mins
- 22Byram
- 23Fonte
- 19Collins
- 26Masuaku
- 11SnodgrassSubstituted forFeghouliat 71'minutes
- 16NobleBooked at 38mins
- 8KouyatéBooked at 45mins
- 10LanziniBooked at 57mins
- 30AntonioSubstituted forCalleriat 40'minutes
- 20AyewBooked at 81minsSubstituted forFernandesat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Nordtveit
- 7Feghouli
- 9Carroll
- 13Adrián
- 15Sakho
- 28Calleri
- 31Fernandes
Swansea
- 1Fabianski
- 26Naughton
- 33FernandezBooked at 77mins
- 6Mawson
- 16Olsson
- 8Fer
- 24CorkSubstituted forMonteroat 65'minutes
- 42CarrollSubstituted forLlorenteat 45'minutes
- 15RoutledgeSubstituted forNarsinghat 45'minutes
- 3J Ayew
- 23Sigurdsson
Substitutes
- 2Amat
- 4Ki Sung-yueng
- 9Llorente
- 13Nordfeldt
- 20Montero
- 28Narsingh
- 35Kingsley
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 56,973
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Swansea City 0.
Booking
Darren Randolph (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, West Ham United. Arthur Masuaku tries a through ball, but Edimilson Fernandes is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a cross.
Martin Olsson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United).
Jefferson Montero (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sam Byram (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Edimilson Fernandes replaces André Ayew.
Luciano Narsingh (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United).
Attempt saved. André Ayew (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Calleri with a cross.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
Attempt saved. André Ayew (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
André Ayew (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Luciano Narsingh (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Leroy Fer with a through ball.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Arthur Masuaku.
Attempt missed. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Federico Fernández (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Federico Fernández (Swansea City).
André Ayew (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luciano Narsingh (Swansea City).
Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Foul by Leroy Fer (Swansea City).
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Federico Fernández.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Calleri (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Sofiane Feghouli with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Sofiane Feghouli replaces Robert Snodgrass.
Dangerous play by Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City).
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Mark Noble (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
Foul by Jordan Ayew (Swansea City).
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Luciano Narsingh (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United).
Offside, West Ham United. Manuel Lanzini tries a through ball, but Jonathan Calleri is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Jefferson Montero replaces Jack Cork because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.