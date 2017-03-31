BBC Sport - Ben Gibson: Middlesbrough chairman connection made people doubt me

I've been written off because of my uncle - Gibson

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson says he has always been "written off" by people who think he is picked because he is the nephew of Boro chairman Steve Gibson.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 1, April from 12:00 BST on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.

