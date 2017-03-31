BBC Sport - EFL Trophy final: Coventry fans can make all the difference - Mark Robins

'Coventry fans can make the difference'

Coventry manager Mark Robins says their fans can make "all the difference" in their EFL Trophy final against Oxford United, making reference to their 1987 FA Cup final victory.

READ MORE: Coventry support is special - Ogrizovic

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 1, April from 12:00 BST on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'Coventry fans can make the difference'

Video

Under-14 skins England internationals

Video

Can Man City Women win Champions League?

Video

Playing at Emirates 'always difficult' - Guardiola

Video

Five great shots as Hatters beat Wildcats

Video

Ten great plays from this week's BBL

Video

'Relief' for Konta after beating Venus Williams to make final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Rodgers wants to 'give more years' to Celtic

Video

Mourinho 'regrets' Schweinsteiger treatment

Video

'Don't underestimate power of Anfield'

Video

I've been written off because of my uncle - Gibson

Video

I was definitely spiked - Berahino

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session
Fitness Skills & Drills

Fitness Skills and Drills

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired