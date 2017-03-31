BBC Sport - EFL Trophy final: Coventry fans can make all the difference - Mark Robins
'Coventry fans can make the difference'
- From the section Football
Coventry manager Mark Robins says their fans can make "all the difference" in their EFL Trophy final against Oxford United, making reference to their 1987 FA Cup final victory.
Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 1, April from 12:00 BST on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.
Available to UK users only.
