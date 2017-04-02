Spanish La Liga
Granada1Barcelona4

Granada 1-4 Barcelona

Neymar takes a shot for Barcelona against Granada
Neymar scored his ninth La Liga goal of the season

Barcelona overcame the absence of top scorer Lionel Messi to cut Real Madrid's La Liga lead to two points with a comfortable win at Granada.

Luis Suarez's exquisite lob just before half-time opened the scoring before on-loan Chelsea midfielder Jeremie Boga equalised with a composed finish.

Paco Alcacer restored Barca's lead before Uche Agbo was sent off for two yellow cards.

Ivan Rakitic's deflected finish made it 3-1 before Neymar scored the fourth.

Relive the action as Barca ease to victory against Granada

Barca get the job done without Messi

There was pressure on Luis Enrique's side to deliver without the services of La Liga's 25-goal leading scorer Messi, who was serving a one-match ban.

Real's 3-0 win over Alaves earlier in the day meant Barca started the game five points behind the leaders.

Suarez hit the bar before opening the scoring with a fine finish after Guillermo Ochoa, who had denied the former Liverpool striker with two fine saves, came rushing off his line.

Granada are in the relegation zone, eight points from safety, yet they were given hope of a surprise result when substitute Boga slotted beyond Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Alcacer, another substitute, restored Barca's lead after a lob over the defence by Suarez before Agbo, on loan from Watford, was shown a second yellow card.

Barca, who lost midfielder Rafinha to an injury early in the game, made the extra man advantage count.

Rakitic's shot was going wide before it took a deflection and found its way into the net before Neymar rounded off a highly satisfactory night for the visitors with a tap-in.

Line-ups

Granada

  • 13Ochoa
  • 22Foulquier
  • 20Saunier
  • 6LombánBooked at 59mins
  • 3SilvaSubstituted forCuencaat 78'minutes
  • 23Hernández Ortega
  • 5Henry AgboBooked at 82mins
  • 8Wakaso
  • 26AngbanSubstituted forBogaat 45'minutes
  • 24KravetsSubstituted forRamosat 55'minutes
  • 18Pereira

Substitutes

  • 1Dantas da Silva
  • 4Samper
  • 7Ramos
  • 10Boga
  • 19Cuenca
  • 25Ingason
  • 35Estupiñán Tenorio

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20SergiBooked at 28mins
  • 14Mascherano
  • 24Mathieu
  • 18AlbaBooked at 60mins
  • 5Busquets
  • 21André GomesSubstituted forIniestaat 67'minutes
  • 4RakiticBooked at 77minsSubstituted forAleñáat 87'minutes
  • 12RafinhaSubstituted forAlcácerat 17'minutes
  • 11Neymar
  • 9L Suárez

Substitutes

  • 6D Suárez
  • 8Iniesta
  • 13Cillessen
  • 17Alcácer
  • 19Digne
  • 23Umtiti
  • 28Aleñá
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre
Attendance:
18,676

Match Stats

Home TeamGranadaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home7
Away26
Shots on Target
Home5
Away13
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Granada CF 1, Barcelona 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Granada CF 1, Barcelona 4.

Neymar (Barcelona) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Luis Suárez following a fast break.

Goal!

Goal! Granada CF 1, Barcelona 4. Neymar (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.

Attempt saved. Jeremie Boga (Granada CF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Matthieu Saunier.

Hand ball by Carles Aleñá (Barcelona).

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Carles Aleñá replaces Ivan Rakitic.

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Mubarak Wakaso (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andreas Pereira.

Goal!

Goal! Granada CF 1, Barcelona 3. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Uche (Granada CF) for a bad foul.

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Uche (Granada CF).

Foul by Jeremy Mathieu (Barcelona).

Adrián Ramos (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Uche (Granada CF).

Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Jeremy Mathieu.

Booking

Uche (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.

Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).

Substitution

Substitution, Granada CF. Isaac Cuenca replaces Gastón Silva.

Booking

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).

Andreas Pereira (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Matthieu Saunier.

Attempt saved. Andreas Pereira (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).

Attempt missed. Jeremy Mathieu (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by David Lombán.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Dimitri Foulquier.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Granada CF).

Foul by Paco Alcácer (Barcelona).

Andreas Pereira (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta replaces André Gomes.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd April 2017

View all Spanish La Liga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Real Madrid2821524668
2Barcelona2920635966
3Atl Madrid2917753158
4Sevilla2917751858
5Real Sociedad2915410349
6Villarreal2913971848
7Ath Bilbao2914510447
8Eibar291289644
9Espanyol2911108243
10Alavés2910109-740
11Celta Vigo2711511-538
12Las Palmas289811-135
13Valencia299614-1033
14Real Betis298714-1431
15Malaga296914-1427
16Deportivo La Coruña296914-1527
17Leganés296914-1927
18Sporting Gijón295717-2622
19Granada294718-3619
20Osasuna291820-4011
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions
Flag team playing

Flag American Football Training Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired