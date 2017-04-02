Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves

Karim Benzema has scored nine La Liga goals this season

Real Madrid moved five points clear at the top of La Liga with 10 games remaining after overcoming Alaves to record a fourth straight league win.

Karim Benzema put Zinedine Zidane's side on course for victory after meeting Dani Carvajal's fine cut-back.

Deyverson and Edgar wasted chances to equalise for Alaves before two goals in three minutes sealed the points.

Isco made it 2-0 before Nacho headed home after Gareth Bale's free-kick had rebounded off the bar into his path.

Lacklustre Real get the job done

Despite a victory which nudged Real closer to their first league title since 2012, this was a far from vintage display by the European champions.

For long periods their players looked jaded after long trips during the international break.

Mid-table Alaves, promoted as champions of Spain's second-tier at the end of last season, beat Barcelona 2-1 at the Nou Camp last September and the Basque club will be frustrated they did not pick up at least a point at the Bernabeu.

With Real leading 1-0, Brazilian forward Deyverson headed wide in front of a gaping net while Edgar stabbed a first-time shot wide from close blank range.

There was a moment of worry for Real when Gareth Bale went down clutching his ankle before getting up and finishing the game

It was only in the closing stages that Real put the game out of sight.

Cristiano Ronaldo slipped a delicious pass into the path of Isco to make it 2-0 before Nacho's header left Alaves to reflect on a harsh scoreline.

Earlier, Sevilla slipped out of the top three after being held to a goalless draw at home to struggling Sporting Gijon.