Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Alavés 0.
Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves
-
- From the section European Football
Real Madrid moved five points clear at the top of La Liga with 10 games remaining after overcoming Alaves to record a fourth straight league win.
Karim Benzema put Zinedine Zidane's side on course for victory after meeting Dani Carvajal's fine cut-back.
Deyverson and Edgar wasted chances to equalise for Alaves before two goals in three minutes sealed the points.
Isco made it 2-0 before Nacho headed home after Gareth Bale's free-kick had rebounded off the bar into his path.
Relive the action from the Bernabeu
Lacklustre Real get the job done
Despite a victory which nudged Real closer to their first league title since 2012, this was a far from vintage display by the European champions.
For long periods their players looked jaded after long trips during the international break.
Mid-table Alaves, promoted as champions of Spain's second-tier at the end of last season, beat Barcelona 2-1 at the Nou Camp last September and the Basque club will be frustrated they did not pick up at least a point at the Bernabeu.
With Real leading 1-0, Brazilian forward Deyverson headed wide in front of a gaping net while Edgar stabbed a first-time shot wide from close blank range.
It was only in the closing stages that Real put the game out of sight.
Cristiano Ronaldo slipped a delicious pass into the path of Isco to make it 2-0 before Nacho's header left Alaves to reflect on a harsh scoreline.
Earlier, Sevilla slipped out of the top three after being held to a goalless draw at home to struggling Sporting Gijon.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 23Danilo
- 3Pepe
- 5VaraneSubstituted forCarvajalat 11'minutes
- 6Nacho
- 19ModricSubstituted forKovacicat 68'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 22Isco
- 11Bale
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forVázquezat 81'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 16Kovacic
- 17Vázquez
- 18Mariano
- 20Asensio
- 21Morata
- 25Yáñez
Alavés
- 1Pacheco
- 18Toquero
- 5Laguardia
- 2ElyBooked at 17mins
- 24Feddal
- 15Hernández
- 17MéndezSubstituted forKataiat 75'minutes
- 8CamarasaSubstituted forSantosat 84'minutes
- 19García SánchezBooked at 87mins
- 11GómezSubstituted forRomeroat 69'minutes
- 20Silva Acosta
Substitutes
- 3García
- 4Ruano Delgado
- 9Santos
- 10Romero
- 13Ortolá
- 16Torres
- 25Katai
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 76,875
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Alavés 0.
Pepe (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manu García (Alavés).
Offside, Alavés. Christian Santos tries a through ball, but Manu García is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Ely (Alavés) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Óscar Romero following a set piece situation.
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
Óscar Romero (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Alavés 0. Nacho (Real Madrid) header from very close range to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Manu García (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Manu García (Alavés).
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Alavés 0. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Attempt saved. Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Isco.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Santos (Alavés).
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Christian Santos replaces Víctor Camarasa.
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Karim Benzema.
Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Danilo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Deyverson (Alavés).
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Aleksandar Katai replaces Edgar Méndez.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo.
Attempt missed. Manu García (Alavés) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Óscar Romero following a set piece situation.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Óscar Romero (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Edgar Méndez (Alavés) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Deyverson.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Óscar Romero replaces Ibai Gómez.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mateo Kovacic replaces Luka Modric.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Attempt missed. Deyverson (Alavés) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Edgar Méndez with a cross.
Attempt missed. Edgar Méndez (Alavés) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Zouhair Feddal with a cross.
Hand ball by Edgar Méndez (Alavés).
Attempt missed. Deyverson (Alavés) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gaizka Toquero with a cross.
Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Danilo (Real Madrid) because of an injury.