Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid3Alavés0

Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves

Karim Benzema has scored nine La Liga goals this season

Real Madrid moved five points clear at the top of La Liga with 10 games remaining after overcoming Alaves to record a fourth straight league win.

Karim Benzema put Zinedine Zidane's side on course for victory after meeting Dani Carvajal's fine cut-back.

Deyverson and Edgar wasted chances to equalise for Alaves before two goals in three minutes sealed the points.

Isco made it 2-0 before Nacho headed home after Gareth Bale's free-kick had rebounded off the bar into his path.

Lacklustre Real get the job done

Despite a victory which nudged Real closer to their first league title since 2012, this was a far from vintage display by the European champions.

For long periods their players looked jaded after long trips during the international break.

Mid-table Alaves, promoted as champions of Spain's second-tier at the end of last season, beat Barcelona 2-1 at the Nou Camp last September and the Basque club will be frustrated they did not pick up at least a point at the Bernabeu.

With Real leading 1-0, Brazilian forward Deyverson headed wide in front of a gaping net while Edgar stabbed a first-time shot wide from close blank range.

There was a moment of worry for Real when Gareth Bale went down clutching his ankle before getting up and finishing the game
There was a moment of worry for Real when Gareth Bale went down clutching his ankle before getting up and finishing the game

It was only in the closing stages that Real put the game out of sight.

Cristiano Ronaldo slipped a delicious pass into the path of Isco to make it 2-0 before Nacho's header left Alaves to reflect on a harsh scoreline.

Earlier, Sevilla slipped out of the top three after being held to a goalless draw at home to struggling Sporting Gijon.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 13Casilla
  • 23Danilo
  • 3Pepe
  • 5VaraneSubstituted forCarvajalat 11'minutes
  • 6Nacho
  • 19ModricSubstituted forKovacicat 68'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 22Isco
  • 11Bale
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forVázquezat 81'minutes
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 16Kovacic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Mariano
  • 20Asensio
  • 21Morata
  • 25Yáñez

Alavés

  • 1Pacheco
  • 18Toquero
  • 5Laguardia
  • 2ElyBooked at 17mins
  • 24Feddal
  • 15Hernández
  • 17MéndezSubstituted forKataiat 75'minutes
  • 8CamarasaSubstituted forSantosat 84'minutes
  • 19García SánchezBooked at 87mins
  • 11GómezSubstituted forRomeroat 69'minutes
  • 20Silva Acosta

Substitutes

  • 3García
  • 4Ruano Delgado
  • 9Santos
  • 10Romero
  • 13Ortolá
  • 16Torres
  • 25Katai
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
76,875

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAlavés
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home18
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Alavés 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Alavés 0.

Pepe (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Manu García (Alavés).

Offside, Alavés. Christian Santos tries a through ball, but Manu García is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Rodrigo Ely (Alavés) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Óscar Romero following a set piece situation.

Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

Óscar Romero (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 3, Alavés 0. Nacho (Real Madrid) header from very close range to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Manu García (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Manu García (Alavés).

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 2, Alavés 0. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Attempt saved. Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Isco.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Santos (Alavés).

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Christian Santos replaces Víctor Camarasa.

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Karim Benzema.

Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Danilo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Deyverson (Alavés).

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Aleksandar Katai replaces Edgar Méndez.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo.

Attempt missed. Manu García (Alavés) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Óscar Romero following a set piece situation.

Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

Óscar Romero (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Edgar Méndez (Alavés) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Deyverson.

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Óscar Romero replaces Ibai Gómez.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Mateo Kovacic replaces Luka Modric.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Attempt missed. Deyverson (Alavés) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Edgar Méndez with a cross.

Attempt missed. Edgar Méndez (Alavés) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Zouhair Feddal with a cross.

Hand ball by Edgar Méndez (Alavés).

Attempt missed. Deyverson (Alavés) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gaizka Toquero with a cross.

Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Danilo (Real Madrid) because of an injury.

