German Bundesliga
Schalke1Bor Dortmd1

FC Schalke 04 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's players celebrate scoring against Schalke
Borussia Dortmund's players celebrate scoring against Schalke

Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrated scoring in the Ruhr derby against Schalke by producing a mask.

Aubameyang pounced for his 24th Bundesliga goal of the season after ex-Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa had burst forward.

Dortmund were denied a second goal when teenage forward Ousmane Dembele hit the post.

Schalke equalised after Thilo Kehrer finished into the bottom left corner.

x
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) celebrated his goal by wearing a mask

Dortmund are fourth in the table, 16 points behind leaders Bayern Munich who thrashed Augsburg 6-0.

Schalke remain in mid-table.

Elsewhere, second-placed RB Leipzig hammered bottom club Darmstadt 4-0.

Naby Keita scored twice while Sweden international Emil Forsberg and Willi Orban also found the net.

Darmstadt collapsed following the sending-off of Sandro Sirigu in the 72nd minute.

Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney scored a hat-trick as Werder Bremen won 5-2 at Freiburg, while Hamburg beat Cologne 2-1.

Line-ups

Schalke

  • 1Fährmann
  • 23Andújar MorenoSubstituted forSchöpfat 70'minutes
  • 4Höwedes
  • 31Nastasic
  • 20Kehrer
  • 17StambouliSubstituted forMeyerat 70'minutes
  • 10BentalebBooked at 90mins
  • 18Caligiuri
  • 8Goretzka
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 19BurgstallerSubstituted forHuntelaarat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Geis
  • 7Meyer
  • 11Konoplyanka
  • 21Schöpf
  • 24Badstuber
  • 25Huntelaar
  • 35Nübel

Bor Dortmd

  • 38Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 25PapastathopoulosBooked at 90mins
  • 5Bartra
  • 30PasslackSubstituted forGuerreiroat 73'minutes
  • 33Weigl
  • 27Castro
  • 29SchmelzerSubstituted forMorat 79'minutes
  • 23KagawaSubstituted forPulisicat 87'minutes
  • 7Dembélé
  • 17AubameyangBooked at 54mins

Substitutes

  • 1Weidenfeller
  • 6Bender
  • 8Sahin
  • 9Mor
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 22Pulisic
  • 28Ginter
Referee:
Felix Zwayer
Attendance:
62,271

Match Stats

Home TeamSchalkeAway TeamBor Dortmd
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, FC Schalke 04 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.

Attempt blocked. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessandro Schöpf with a cross.

Booking

Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund).

Leon Goretzka (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (FC Schalke 04).

Foul by Marc Bartra (Borussia Dortmund).

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic replaces Shinji Kagawa.

Emre Mor (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thilo Kehrer (FC Schalke 04).

Offside, FC Schalke 04. Ralf Fährmann tries a through ball, but Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar replaces Guido Burgstaller.

Foul by Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund).

Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ousmane Dembélé (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04).

Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04).

Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04).

Hand ball by Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Emre Mor replaces Marcel Schmelzer because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! FC Schalke 04 1, Borussia Dortmund 1. Thilo Kehrer (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka following a corner.

Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Shinji Kagawa.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) because of an injury.

Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Marcel Schmelzer.

Ousmane Dembélé (Borussia Dortmund) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Raphael Guerreiro replaces Felix Passlack.

Foul by Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund).

Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Schalke 04).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Alessandro Schöpf replaces Coke.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Max Meyer replaces Benjamin Stambouli.

Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Marc Bartra.

