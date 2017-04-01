Match ends, FC Schalke 04 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.
FC Schalke 04 1-1 Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrated scoring in the Ruhr derby against Schalke by producing a mask.
Aubameyang pounced for his 24th Bundesliga goal of the season after ex-Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa had burst forward.
Dortmund were denied a second goal when teenage forward Ousmane Dembele hit the post.
Schalke equalised after Thilo Kehrer finished into the bottom left corner.
Dortmund are fourth in the table, 16 points behind leaders Bayern Munich who thrashed Augsburg 6-0.
Schalke remain in mid-table.
Elsewhere, second-placed RB Leipzig hammered bottom club Darmstadt 4-0.
Naby Keita scored twice while Sweden international Emil Forsberg and Willi Orban also found the net.
Darmstadt collapsed following the sending-off of Sandro Sirigu in the 72nd minute.
Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney scored a hat-trick as Werder Bremen won 5-2 at Freiburg, while Hamburg beat Cologne 2-1.
Line-ups
Schalke
- 1Fährmann
- 23Andújar MorenoSubstituted forSchöpfat 70'minutes
- 4Höwedes
- 31Nastasic
- 20Kehrer
- 17StambouliSubstituted forMeyerat 70'minutes
- 10BentalebBooked at 90mins
- 18Caligiuri
- 8Goretzka
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 19BurgstallerSubstituted forHuntelaarat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Geis
- 7Meyer
- 11Konoplyanka
- 21Schöpf
- 24Badstuber
- 25Huntelaar
- 35Nübel
Bor Dortmd
- 38Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 25PapastathopoulosBooked at 90mins
- 5Bartra
- 30PasslackSubstituted forGuerreiroat 73'minutes
- 33Weigl
- 27Castro
- 29SchmelzerSubstituted forMorat 79'minutes
- 23KagawaSubstituted forPulisicat 87'minutes
- 7Dembélé
- 17AubameyangBooked at 54mins
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 6Bender
- 8Sahin
- 9Mor
- 13Guerreiro
- 22Pulisic
- 28Ginter
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 62,271
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Attempt blocked. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessandro Schöpf with a cross.
Booking
Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund).
Leon Goretzka (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (FC Schalke 04).
Foul by Marc Bartra (Borussia Dortmund).
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic replaces Shinji Kagawa.
Emre Mor (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (FC Schalke 04).
Offside, FC Schalke 04. Ralf Fährmann tries a through ball, but Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar replaces Guido Burgstaller.
Foul by Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund).
Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ousmane Dembélé (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04).
Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04).
Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04).
Hand ball by Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Emre Mor replaces Marcel Schmelzer because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 1, Borussia Dortmund 1. Thilo Kehrer (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka following a corner.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Shinji Kagawa.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) because of an injury.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Marcel Schmelzer.
Ousmane Dembélé (Borussia Dortmund) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Raphael Guerreiro replaces Felix Passlack.
Foul by Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund).
Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gonzalo Castro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Schalke 04).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Alessandro Schöpf replaces Coke.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Max Meyer replaces Benjamin Stambouli.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Marc Bartra.