FC Schalke 04 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrated scoring in the Ruhr derby against Schalke by producing a mask.

Aubameyang pounced for his 24th Bundesliga goal of the season after ex-Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa had burst forward.

Dortmund were denied a second goal when teenage forward Ousmane Dembele hit the post.

Schalke equalised after Thilo Kehrer finished into the bottom left corner.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) celebrated his goal by wearing a mask

Dortmund are fourth in the table, 16 points behind leaders Bayern Munich who thrashed Augsburg 6-0.

Schalke remain in mid-table.

Elsewhere, second-placed RB Leipzig hammered bottom club Darmstadt 4-0.

Naby Keita scored twice while Sweden international Emil Forsberg and Willi Orban also found the net.

Darmstadt collapsed following the sending-off of Sandro Sirigu in the 72nd minute.

Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney scored a hat-trick as Werder Bremen won 5-2 at Freiburg, while Hamburg beat Cologne 2-1.