BBC Sport - Pep Guardiola: Arsenal at Emirates is 'always difficult'

Playing at Emirates 'always difficult' - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says playing at the Emirates is "always difficult" as he found with his Bayern Munich and Barcelona teams, but says his players are not worried about playing there.

MATCH PREVIEW: Arsenal v Manchester City

