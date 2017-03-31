BBC Sport - Pep Guardiola: Arsenal at Emirates is 'always difficult'
Playing at Emirates 'always difficult' - Guardiola
- From the section Football
Pep Guardiola says playing at the Emirates is "always difficult" as he found with his Bayern Munich and Barcelona teams, but says his players are not worried about playing there.
MATCH PREVIEW: Arsenal v Manchester City
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired