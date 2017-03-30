BBC Sport - Saido Berahino: Stoke City striker explains his drugs ban
I was definitely spiked - Berahino
- From the section Football
Stoke City striker Saido Berahino says he "didn't know how" drugs got into his system, which led to him serving an eight-week suspension when he was at West Bromwich Albion.
Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 1, April from 12:00 BST on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.
