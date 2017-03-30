Neil Taylor: Fifa looks into Wales defender's leg-breaking challenge on Seamus Coleman

Wales captain Ashley Williams comforted Everton team-mate Seamus Coleman as he was taken off on a stretcher

Fifa has opened proceedings against Wales full-back Neil Taylor after his leg-breaking challenge on Republic of Ireland's Seamus Coleman.

The Everton defender, 28, was taken off on a stretcher after the tackle which saw Taylor sent off during last Friday's World Cup qualifier in Dublin.

Coleman was taken to hospital and required surgery on a double break.

Taylor, 28, will be suspended for the qualifier in Serbia in June, but could have his one-game ban extended by Fifa.

Wales captain Ashley Williams recently revealed that Taylor wanted to see Coleman in hospital, and sent him a text message from the Aviva Stadium.

"Neil was gutted. He was sitting on the floor virtually in tears," he told the Everton website.

"Even people who don't know Seamus like I do were gutted.

"He asked me to check if it would be OK to go to see Seamus in hospital. He got his number off me and sent him a text straight away.

"When I found out it was a broken leg it made me feel sick inside because it's someone who I like so much and is one of my mates."

Taylor began his professional career at Wrexham before moving to Swansea in 2010, helping the club win promotion to the Premier League in 2011.

The left-back moved to Championship club Aston Villa in January.