Cameroon coach Hugo Broos welcomes Fecafoot inquiry

Coach Hugo Broos has told BBC Sport he welcomes an inquiry by the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) into the administrative problems suffered by the African champions.

The latest issue was when the team were denied lunch at a hotel on Tuesday due to an unpaid bill.

Later that day Cameroon lost 2-1 in a friendly to Guinea after which he said he was considering his future.

"I'm happy with the reaction because they realised what happened," he said.

"If they want an inquiry, it means they know there were mistakes and maybe in future those mistakes won't happen again."

The 64-year-old Belgian conceded that his reaction may have been a 'little bit too heavy' but that there was a good reason for his approach.

"I hope that things will change after my comments - this is the most important thing," said Broos, who won the Africa Cup of Nations last month in spite of having worked on the continent for just a year.

"Sometimes you have to make the problem bigger than it is so that everyone is awake and says 'what happened there?'"

"Now all the country knows what happened and this is a good thing because everyone realised that this is something that has to not happen again in the future."

"In a few months, there is the Confederations Cup and we are playing against the best teams in the world (Germany, Chile, Australia) so everyone has to be awake again."

His words have already had a reaction with Fecafoot opening an inquiry into the matter on Tuesday, while also stating that the circumstances which prompted Broos' public complaints were 'unacceptable.'

Cameroon coah Hugo Broos

After the match in Brussels, the Cameroon coach said he was 'seriously considering' his future as he also outlined various logistical failures since he took charge in early 2016.

He highlighted that team doctors had sometimes footed the costs for medical equipment themselves while also relating how the team had once had to travel without equipment or kit because it was too expensive to fly.

"It's unacceptable that when players are going to eat something, the hotel tells us that we cannot eat because the bill has not been paid," he said.

"Three to four hours after the hotel (took their action), the bill was paid so it's not a matter of money - it's a matter of organisation and responsibility."

In the run-up to this year's unexpected African title, the fifth in Cameroon's history, at least seven internationals refused call-ups for the tournament.

"I think when Joel Matip hears this again, he will not be so happy to come again to the national team," Broos lamented.

"Also this is not good for players who will maybe (be called up) in the future. If they hear this, this is reason I think to say: 'I'm not going to play with that team because there are always problems.'"

"We have to work like we worked during the Nations Cup when there was no problem. Everything was well-organised so they showed that they can do it - and this is frustrating."

Broos, who denied reports that he had not been paid, said that Fecafoot president Tombi A Roko Sidiki was very angry about the situation when the pair spoke on Wednesday.

"Now they will look at who is responsible and there will be a sanction for whoever it is, because they were very angry," Broos explained.