Napoli 3-2 Juventus (4-5 agg)

Gonzalo Higuain has scored 25 goals in 41 appearances this season

Gonzalo Higuain scored twice against his former club Napoli to send Juventus into the Coppa Italia final.

Juventus won the first leg 3-1 and Higuain, who controversially left Napoli in the summer, put Juventus further ahead with a bouncing strike.

Marek Hamsik equalised on the night but Higuain drove in a second for Juventus.

Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne then scored to make it 3-2 to Napoli in the second leg, but it was not enough as Juventus won 5-4 on aggregate.

Juventus will meet Lazio in the final on 2 June at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

Higuain has the last laugh

Higuain won the Capocannoniere - Serie A's golden boot - last season after scoring a league record-equalling 36 goals as Napoli finished runners-up to his new club.

However, he left to join reigning Serie A champions Juventus last July in a £75.3m move which angered Napoli fans as well as the club's owner Aurelio De Laurentiis, who called it "a betrayal".

Napoli fans expressed their anger at their former hero Higuain throughout the game

Napoli supporters held up banners against Higuain and booed him throughout Wednesday's game but, even after he gave Juventus a crucial away goal with a strike from the edge of the box, he did not celebrate the goal.

Higuain continued to torment his former team-mate and, when he turned in Juan Cuadrado's cross to make it 2-1 to Juventus on the night and 5-2 on aggregate, it ultimately put the tie beyond Napoli.