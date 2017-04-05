Leganes 2-4 Real Madrid

Spanish La Liga
Alvaro Morata has scored 15 goals for Real Madrid this season

Alvaro Morata scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid beat minnows Leganes to move back above Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

James Rodriguez put Real ahead with a tap in before a Morata header and powerful strike made it 3-0.

Leganes responded as Gabriel's close-range finish and a Luciano strike reduced the deficit to one.

But a Morata header deflected in off Leganes captain Martin Mantovani to seal victory for Real.

The win takes Zinedine Zidane's side two points clear of Barcelona, who had earlier gone top after they beat Sevilla 3-0 on Wednesday.

Real rotate

Zidane made nine changes for the game, opting to give Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo the night off to try and keep his key players fresh for a busy April.

This was the second of nine games this month for Real, which includes league games against Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, as well as a two-legged Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich.

The decision to rest players almost backfired as Leganes - playing Real Madrid in La Liga for the first time in their history - produced a great response to get back to 3-2 after Real had stormed ahead.

However, Morata's third and Real's fourth early in the second half dented their enthusiasm and gave Real a welcome buffer as they saw out a sixth consecutive win.

Line-ups

Leganés

  • 13Herrerín
  • 3BustinzaBooked at 85mins
  • 5Mantovani
  • 22Siovas
  • 15Rico
  • 2Román TrigueroSubstituted forGarcía Sánchezat 54'minutes
  • 21Pérez
  • 24Timor
  • 11SzymanowskiSubstituted forMachísat 84'minutes
  • 8PiresBooked at 57minsSubstituted forBuenoat 64'minutes
  • 20Neves

Substitutes

  • 1Champagne
  • 7Machís
  • 10Bueno
  • 14Koné
  • 16García Sánchez
  • 18Insúa
  • 19López

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 23Danilo
  • 6NachoBooked at 90mins
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 16KovacicSubstituted forModricat 81'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10RodríguezSubstituted forIscoat 72'minutes
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21MorataSubstituted forMarianoat 78'minutes
  • 20Asensio

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Pepe
  • 9Benzema
  • 13Casilla
  • 18Mariano
  • 19Modric
  • 22Isco
Referee:
Alfonso Javier Álvarez Izquierdo
Attendance:
10,922

Match Stats

Home TeamLeganésAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home14
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Leganés 2, Real Madrid 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leganés 2, Real Madrid 4.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Diego Rico (Leganés).

Booking

Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Darwin Machís (Leganés) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Iago Herrerín.

Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

Darwin Machís (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Iago Herrerín.

Booking

Unai Bustinza (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Unai Bustinza (Leganés).

Substitution

Substitution, Leganés. Darwin Machís replaces Alexander Szymanowski.

Foul by Mariano (Real Madrid).

Martín Mantovani (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Mateo Kovacic.

Hand ball by Mariano (Real Madrid).

Attempt missed. Unai Bustinza (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Marcelo.

Foul by Danilo (Real Madrid).

Diego Rico (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Álvaro Morata.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces James Rodríguez.

Attempt missed. Luciano Neves (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Diego Rico.

Hand ball by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luciano Neves (Leganés).

Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martín Mantovani (Leganés).

Substitution

Substitution, Leganés. Alberto Bueno replaces Gabriel Pires.

Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dimitrios Siovas (Leganés).

