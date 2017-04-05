Spanish La Liga
Barcelona3Sevilla0

Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla

Lionel Messi
Messi was back in the side after serving a one-match ban

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona brushed aside Sevilla to keep up the pressure on Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

The hosts were in control from start to finish and opened the scoring through Luis Suarez's overhead volley.

Messi swept in a quick second from Suarez's cutback before making it 3-0 with a fierce volley.

Sevilla were reduced to 10 men in the 90th minute when Vitolo was sent for a second booking after a foul on Neymar.

Substitute Pablo Sarabia had Sevilla's two best chances with powerful long-range drives in the second half but the visitors never really looked like scoring.

Relive Barcelona's win against Sevilla

It was ultimately a routine win for Barcelona, who slowed the tempo after scoring their third, mindful of a packed April fixture list that includes the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final with Juventus.

The three points mean Luis Enrique's side go top of La Liga, although they will drop back to second if Real Madrid beat Leganes later on Wednesday.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 14Mascherano
  • 3PiquéBooked at 15minsSubstituted forDigneat 77'minutes
  • 23Umtiti
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 71mins
  • 4RakiticBooked at 78minsSubstituted forAleñáat 80'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 8Iniesta
  • 10Messi
  • 20Sergi
  • 9L SuárezSubstituted forAlcácerat 65'minutes
  • 11Neymar

Substitutes

  • 6D Suárez
  • 13Cillessen
  • 17Alcácer
  • 18Alba
  • 19Digne
  • 21André Gomes
  • 28Aleñá

Sevilla

  • 1Rico
  • 3Ferreira Filho
  • 24MercadoSubstituted forKranevitterat 45'minutes
  • 21Martín Pareja
  • 5Lenglet
  • 18Escudero
  • 20Machín PérezBooked at 90mins
  • 8IborraBooked at 38minsSubstituted forJoveticat 76'minutes
  • 15N'Zonzi
  • 10NasriSubstituted forSarabiaat 45'minutes
  • 11Correa

Substitutes

  • 4Kranevitter
  • 6Carrico Martins
  • 12Ben Yedder
  • 13Soria Solís
  • 16Jovetic
  • 17Sarabia
  • 22Vázquez
Referee:
Carlos Clos Gómez
Attendance:
85,511

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 3, Sevilla 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Sevilla 0.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergio Rico.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Javier Mascherano.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Vitolo (Sevilla) for a bad foul.

Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Vitolo (Sevilla).

Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Vitolo (Sevilla).

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joaquín Correa (Sevilla).

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joaquín Correa (Sevilla).

Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joaquín Correa (Sevilla).

Foul by Neymar (Barcelona).

Vitolo (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Carles Aleñá (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Carles Aleñá (Barcelona).

Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).

Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matías Kranevitter (Sevilla).

Attempt missed. Stevan Jovetic (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Carles Aleñá replaces Ivan Rakitic.

Foul by Lucas Digne (Barcelona).

Mariano (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).

Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Lucas Digne replaces Gerard Piqué.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Stevan Jovetic replaces Vicente Iborra.

Foul by Javier Mascherano (Barcelona).

Vicente Iborra (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.

Booking

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 5th April 2017

View all Spanish La Liga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Real Madrid2922524871
2Barcelona3021636269
3Atl Madrid3018753261
4Sevilla3017761558
5Villarreal3014971951
6Ath Bilbao3015510650
7Real Sociedad3015411249
8Eibar291289644
9Espanyol3011109043
10Celta Vigo2812511-341
11Alavés30101010-840
12Las Palmas299812-335
13Valencia299614-1033
14Real Betis308715-1531
15Malaga307914-1330
16Deportivo La Coruña3061014-1528
17Leganés306915-2127
18Sporting Gijón305718-2722
19Granada304818-3620
20Osasuna302820-3914
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired