Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla

Messi was back in the side after serving a one-match ban

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona brushed aside Sevilla to keep up the pressure on Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

The hosts were in control from start to finish and opened the scoring through Luis Suarez's overhead volley.

Messi swept in a quick second from Suarez's cutback before making it 3-0 with a fierce volley.

Sevilla were reduced to 10 men in the 90th minute when Vitolo was sent for a second booking after a foul on Neymar.

Substitute Pablo Sarabia had Sevilla's two best chances with powerful long-range drives in the second half but the visitors never really looked like scoring.

It was ultimately a routine win for Barcelona, who slowed the tempo after scoring their third, mindful of a packed April fixture list that includes the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final with Juventus.

The three points mean Luis Enrique's side go top of La Liga, although they will drop back to second if Real Madrid beat Leganes later on Wednesday.