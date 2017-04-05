Match ends, Barcelona 3, Sevilla 0.
Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona brushed aside Sevilla to keep up the pressure on Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.
The hosts were in control from start to finish and opened the scoring through Luis Suarez's overhead volley.
Messi swept in a quick second from Suarez's cutback before making it 3-0 with a fierce volley.
Sevilla were reduced to 10 men in the 90th minute when Vitolo was sent for a second booking after a foul on Neymar.
Substitute Pablo Sarabia had Sevilla's two best chances with powerful long-range drives in the second half but the visitors never really looked like scoring.
It was ultimately a routine win for Barcelona, who slowed the tempo after scoring their third, mindful of a packed April fixture list that includes the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final with Juventus.
The three points mean Luis Enrique's side go top of La Liga, although they will drop back to second if Real Madrid beat Leganes later on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 14Mascherano
- 3PiquéBooked at 15minsSubstituted forDigneat 77'minutes
- 23Umtiti
- 5BusquetsBooked at 71mins
- 4RakiticBooked at 78minsSubstituted forAleñáat 80'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 8Iniesta
- 10Messi
- 20Sergi
- 9L SuárezSubstituted forAlcácerat 65'minutes
- 11Neymar
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 13Cillessen
- 17Alcácer
- 18Alba
- 19Digne
- 21André Gomes
- 28Aleñá
Sevilla
- 1Rico
- 3Ferreira Filho
- 24MercadoSubstituted forKranevitterat 45'minutes
- 21Martín Pareja
- 5Lenglet
- 18Escudero
- 20Machín PérezBooked at 90mins
- 8IborraBooked at 38minsSubstituted forJoveticat 76'minutes
- 15N'Zonzi
- 10NasriSubstituted forSarabiaat 45'minutes
- 11Correa
Substitutes
- 4Kranevitter
- 6Carrico Martins
- 12Ben Yedder
- 13Soria Solís
- 16Jovetic
- 17Sarabia
- 22Vázquez
- Referee:
- Carlos Clos Gómez
- Attendance:
- 85,511
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Sevilla 0.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergio Rico.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Javier Mascherano.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Vitolo (Sevilla) for a bad foul.
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Vitolo (Sevilla).
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Vitolo (Sevilla).
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joaquín Correa (Sevilla).
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joaquín Correa (Sevilla).
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joaquín Correa (Sevilla).
Foul by Neymar (Barcelona).
Vitolo (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Carles Aleñá (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Carles Aleñá (Barcelona).
Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).
Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matías Kranevitter (Sevilla).
Attempt missed. Stevan Jovetic (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Carles Aleñá replaces Ivan Rakitic.
Foul by Lucas Digne (Barcelona).
Mariano (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Lucas Digne replaces Gerard Piqué.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Stevan Jovetic replaces Vicente Iborra.
Foul by Javier Mascherano (Barcelona).
Vicente Iborra (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.
Booking
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).