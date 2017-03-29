Kenyan Clifton Miheso complains to Fifa over gun-threat allegation

Clifton Miheso has won 14 caps for Kenya and scored five goals

Kenya international Clifton Miheso has filed a complaint to Fifa over his claim he was forced at gunpoint to end his contract with Golden Arrows.

Miheso alleges the incident took place on 14 January at the South African club's offices in Durban.

The 24-year-old is seeking a transfer ban or other sanction to be placed on Golden Arrows and also wants $22,000 he claims he is owed in wages.

Golden Arrows denied the allegations and have since declined to comment.

The winger's legal representative says the club has failed to provide any satisfactory information about the incident.

Miheso has won 14 caps for Kenya and scored five goals.