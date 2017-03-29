SWPL Cup semi-finals: Hibs meet Glasgow City, Celtic face Spartans

From the section

Hibs' Claire Williamson and Glasgow's Lauren Silver are also competing for the SWPL trophy in 2017

Last season's finalists Hibernian Ladies and Glasgow City will meet in the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup semi-finals next month.

Celtic face Spartans in the other last-four tie, with both matches taking place on 30 April at Ainslie Park.

Hibs beat City 2-1 in the 2016 final, netting a stoppage-time winner.

In this year's quarter-finals, Hibs beat Rangers, Spartans defeated Aberdeen, City overcame Stirling University and Celtic beat Hearts.

SWPL Cup semi-final draw

Celtic v Spartans

Hibernian Ladies v Glasgow City

Ties to be played on 30 April