SWPL Cup semi-finals: Hibs meet Glasgow City, Celtic face Spartans
- From the section Women's Football
Last season's finalists Hibernian Ladies and Glasgow City will meet in the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup semi-finals next month.
Celtic face Spartans in the other last-four tie, with both matches taking place on 30 April at Ainslie Park.
Hibs beat City 2-1 in the 2016 final, netting a stoppage-time winner.
In this year's quarter-finals, Hibs beat Rangers, Spartans defeated Aberdeen, City overcame Stirling University and Celtic beat Hearts.
SWPL Cup semi-final draw
Celtic v Spartans
Hibernian Ladies v Glasgow City
Ties to be played on 30 April