Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Scotland, Dundee United, Ross County, Sunderland, Stoke, Blackburn

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Dundee United, who reported a £1.5m loss after relegation, are being bailed out by United States-based fan Alastair Borthwick, a former Goldman Sachs banker, who is behind a £300,000 deal to boost the Championship club's cash flow. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Manchester United are monitoring 19-year-old Celtic and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney.(Daily Mail)

Craig Gordon has no problem with Scotland's season ending so close to the start of Celtic's next campaign as he cannot get enough big-match action, but the goalkeeper understands that team-mate Scott Brown will have to make a decision on facing England in June based on his own body because of past injuries.(Daily Mail)

Blackburn Rovers central defender Charlie Mulgrew hopes he has booked a Scotland starting spot to face England after returning to the international team in Sunday's win over Slovenia. (The Scotsman)

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam, who earned the last of his 26 Scotland caps in 2015, is taking inspiration from Jermain Defoe, who scored on Sunday after being recalled by England at the age of 34, and will not give up hopes of an international recall. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Celtic captain Scott Brown has "earned the right" to decide whether he should make himself available for Scotland's World Cup qualifier against England on 10 June, according to his team-mate Craig Gordon, after the pair played in Sunday's 1-0 win over Slovenia at Hampden that revived their hopes of reaching the 2018 finals. (The Scotsman)

Former Celtic forward Henrik Larsson believes the current side can achieve something he was unable to do in his time there and go through the entire season undefeated in domestic football.(The Herald)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon wants the Scottish Premiership leaders to tie down Stuart Armstrong to a longer contract because the midfielder's Scotland debut against Slovenia will have encouraged admiring top clubs in England to think about a transfer bid. (The National)

Ross County left-back Kenny van der Weg is poised to reject a new two-year contract and leave the Scottish Premiership club this summer as the 26-year-old has struggled to settle in the Highlands, describing Dingwall as boring.(Scottish Sun)

Defender Josh Meekings is unlikely to play again for Inverness Caledonian Thistle this season because of a knee injury. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Sunderland have told David Moyes that his job as manager is safe even if they suffer relegation from the English Premier League this season.(Daily Telegraph)

Malky Mackay, the Scottish FA performance director, says he has been advising Billy Gilmour and his family and has hinted that the 15-year-old midfielder, who has been linked with a summer move to Chelsea, would be better staying at Rangers. (The Herald)

After poor results by Scotland's under-19s and under-21s, Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay has revealed a new get tough approach for Scotland's teenage prospects, saying the next crop of young footballers will be totally dedicated to the game.(The Herald)

Rangers' Danny Wilson thinks Clint Hill could continue to perform for the Ibrox club next season despite his fellow central defender closing in on his 40th birthday and being out of contract this summer. (Scottish Sun)

If Hibernian beat Greenock Morton on Wednesday, it will finally be safe to assume that the Edinburgh club will be heading back to the Premiership as title winners, according to head coach Neil Lennon.(The Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

If Glasgow Warriors beat Saracents in this weekend's European Champions Cup last-eight game in London, they will play their home semi-final against Munster or Toulouse at Murrayfield. (The Scotsman, print edition)