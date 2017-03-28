Scotland Under-21 0-0 Estonia Under-21

St Mirren's Lewis Morgan made his Scotland Under-21 debut

Scotland Under-21s drew with Estonia in a friendly at the Paisley 2021 Stadium.

St Mirren's Stevie Mallan - playing on his home ground - curled a free-kick wide of the visitors' goal in the first half.

Substitute Ryan Hardie headed over as the hosts continued to press in the second period.

Craig Wighton was also off target in the closing stages and Dom Thomas had an effort saved.

Coach Scot Gemmill had lost his previous three matches in charge of the Scots, having replaced Ricky Sbragia in September.

His side will face the Netherlands, England, Latvia and Ukraine in European Championship qualifiers later this year.