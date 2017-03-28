Celtic's Craig Gordon wants Premiership title wrapped up quickly

Craig Gordon is closing in on his third Premiership title with Celtic

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is not bothered when and where Celtic win the title as long as they do so "as soon as possible".

The Scottish Premiership leaders, who visit Hearts on Sunday, need one more win to secure a sixth straight title.

However, Brendan Rodgers' side will be confirmed as league winners if Aberdeen lose at Dundee on Friday.

"We want to go and win it at the earliest possible opportunity," said 34-year-old Gordon.

"We've put ourselves in a great place to do that already at this stage of the season with still quite a few games to go. It makes no difference where we win it. I just want to get it done as soon as possible and we can concentrate on trying to add the Scottish Cup as well.

"It's such a long season that it really doesn't matter. You work all season for that and I don't think anybody would mind which way it was."

Former Hearts player Gordon, who joined Celtic in 2014, expects the new playing surface at Tynecastle to be an advantage to both teams.

"They've actually got a reasonable record at home this season," he said of the Edinburgh side.

"With the new pitch, I think that'll suit the style that they'll want to play football. They'll want to pass the ball.

"We like to play as well. It should be a good atmosphere, a good pitch and hopefully a good game. We want to try and do it with a bit of style.

A win at Tynecastle late last season all but sealed the title for Celtic

"This season's been great for big games both at club level - getting into the Champions League, playing on those nights - and also the internationals, I've managed to get myself back into the [Scotland] team. It's been a season of big highs for me personally, so far."

Gordon was one of six Celtic players to start Scotland's 1-0 win over Slovenia on Sunday and the keeper praised midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who was making his international debut, and makeshift right-back Kieran Tierney - normally a left-back.

The win put the Scots back into the reckoning for securing a World Cup play-off place.

"He [Armstrong] was outstanding," said Gordon. "He was the same all week in training. He's a real threat from that area both with goals and assists.

"[Tierney is] not fazed by anything. I think you could play him anywhere and he would fight his corner and do his job for the team.

"Having so many guys from the one team that knew each other, we knew the patterns of play we wanted to achieve and the positions we wanted to get on the ball. The way we've been playing just transferred. Certainly, we've put ourselves in a better place."