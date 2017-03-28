Liverpool v Everton: Seamus Coleman injury can offer motivation says Phil Jagielka

Coleman has played in 26 of Everton's 29 league matches this season

Everton will use the horrific injury suffered by Seamus Coleman as added motivation for Saturday's derby against Liverpool, says captain Phil Jagielka.

Coleman, 28, will miss several months after breaking his leg when playing for Republic of Ireland against Wales.

"That's one thing Seamus will want us to do, to play well and get some good results," said Jagielka

Everton - seventh in the Premier League - travel to Manchester United three days after facing Liverpool at Anfield.

"We'll all be thinking about him and, come Saturday and Tuesday, I'm sure he'll have the TV on and be cheering us on," added Jagielka, 34.

"There'll be no incentive needed, but the circumstances over the last few days might add a bit of a motivational edge on our behalf.

"We want to go out there and play well and it will be nice if we can all get to speak to Seamus beforehand."

Coleman has undergone an operation since breaking his tibia and fibula following a tackle by Wales' Neil Taylor in Friday's World Cup qualifier.

The right-back has played 26 of Everton's 29 league games this season and Jagielka admits such leadership will be missed when the Toffees seek a first win at Anfield since 1999.

"Seamus is a massive part of the furniture," added Jagielka. "All we can do is be there for him."