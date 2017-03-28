Hibernian: John McGinn desperate to maintain title momentum

John McGinn has been one of Hibs' star performers this season

Midfielder John McGinn hopes the prospect of securing promotion will ensure Hibernian suffer no slip-ups as they chase the Championship title.

The 22-year-old returns from Scotland duty to the Hibs squad as the league-leaders entertain Morton on Wednesday.

"I know it will be a tough game, and the squad do as well," McGinn told Hibs' website.

"But we know what the reward is at the end of the season and getting three points will be huge moving forward."

McGinn was with the Scotland squad for the 1-1 friendly draw with Canada and the 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Slovenia on Sunday night.

The meant he missed Hibs' 2-1 triumph over second-placed Falkirk on Saturday that extended their advantage at the top of the Championship table to 10 points, with seven games to play.

Despite being disappointed to miss any match for the Easter Road side, McGinn was delighted to be involved with Scotland and is convinced it will benefit Hibs.

"I feel as if it is good for myself and for the club," he said. "I feel as if getting the recognition and going away with Scotland is making me a better player.

"I'm thoroughly looking forward to getting back out in a Hibs jersey now and the game against Morton.

"I didn't play a lot during my time with Scotland, so I am ready to come back in. It will be a tough tie, Morton have been very good this season, but when we're at our best we can take on anybody and hopefully we can show that on Wednesday."

John McGinn came on as a sub in Scotland's 1-1 draw with Canada

McGinn, who featured as a sub in Scotland's friendly draw with Canada at Easter Road but was not used in the win over Slovenia, hopes to cement his place in Gordon Strachan's plans for the game against England in June and the remaining qualifiers.

"I was over the moon that we got a massive result (Hibs' win over Falkirk) and then it was even better when Scotland followed it up and got a result on the Sunday against Slovenia," he said.

"The ambition of everyone in the Scotland squad is to qualify for the World Cup and I am privileged to be a part of that.

"Looking further down the line it is a huge dream to play at a World Cup. That win against Slovenia keeps us in contention for a play-off spot. There are massive games to come and I hope I'm in contention for those matches and the England game in June."