Scottish Gossip: Scott Brown in FIFA spotlight, Scotland, Caixinha, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

FIFA are "analysing" incidents in Scotland's 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Slovenia on Sunday, and with Scott Brown having been accused of stamping by Jasmin Kurtic, there is concern the Celtic skipper could be banned for the match against England in June. (Daily Express)

Whether he finds himself in trouble with FIFA or not, Brown will only be available to face England if club manager Brendan Rodgers gives him the go-ahead to take extra time off from Celtic's hectic summer schedule. (Daily Record)

Brown's cub-mate Kieran Tierney hopes the midfielder will be in the team that runs out against England on 10 June at Hampden. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Scott Brown may not be available for Scotland's crucial qualifier against England

Gordon Strachan wants his Scotland side to approach the England match with confidence, and feels that his team showed on Sunday that they can defeat Gareth Southgate's men. (The National)

Strachan reckons Leigh Griffiths can make the difference against England if he gets some game-time before the summer showdown. (Scottish Sun)

And striker Steven Naismith has appealed to the Scotland fans to back the team in numbers when England visit Hampden. (Scottish Sun)

Ikechi Anya has paid tribute to Chris Martin's character after the Scotland striker ignored the home fans' jeers at his introduction and scored the winner against the Slovenians. (Daily Express)

Tartan Army spokesman Hamish Husband says they cannot claim to be the best fans in the world "and then boo one of our own when he steps on the park". (Daily Record)

Robert Snodgrass says Scotland set a new standard against Slovenia that they cannot fall below if they are to have any hope of reaching the World Cup in Russia. (Daily Express)

Slovenia captain Bostjan Cesar conceded that his side "were not at Scotland's level" in Sunday night's qualifier. (Star)

Slovenia's Rene Krhin was impressed with Scotland on Sunday night

And Slovenia midfielder Rene Krhin insists Scotland can get a result against England after being impressed by Strachan's side on Sunday. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has made a personal plea to 15-year-old Billy Gilmour in the hope of convincing the midfielder to snub Chelsea and stay at Ibrox. (Daily Express)

Former Rangers striker Nacho Novo has been left disappointed after not being interviewed for the position of Caixinha's "local assistant". (Daily Record)

Ex-Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie believes former team-mate Scott Sinclair could force his way into the England squad on the back of his form for Celtic. (Herald)

Striker Simon Murray reckons Dundee United's Challenge Cup win can be the catalyst for the Tannadice men achieving promotion to the Premiership. (Daily Record)

Former Hibernian star Keith Wright believes the title will be all-but confirmed for Neil Lennon's Easter Road outfit if they see off Morton on Wednesday night. (Daily Record)

Rangers' teenage midfielder Billy Gilmour is being tracked by Chelsea

And Neil Lennon insists on-loan defender Efe Ambrose has shown his class during his stint at Easter Road. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend is convinced his side can pull off one of the biggest European shocks ever by beating Saracens away from home on Saturday. (Daily Record)

Perthshire downhill skier Charlie Guest hopes to put injury problems and funding issues behind her and reach the Winter Olympics in South Korea next year. (Herald)