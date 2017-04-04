Burnley 1-0 Stoke City

George Boyd's goal was just his second in the Premier League this season

George Boyd scored the only goal as Burnley beat Stoke at Turf Moor to end their seven-game winless run.

Boyd swept home Jeff Hendrick's cross 12 yards out after the Republic of Ireland international had beaten two Stoke defenders on the left flank.

The goal was one of only three shots on target for Sean Dyche's side but gives them their 10th home win of the season.

Stoke had the better chances in the 90 minutes but were not clinical with Marko Arnautovic wasting the visitors' best opportunities.

Victory for Burnley sees them moves eight points clear of the relegation zone and up to 12th, one place below Stoke.

Home form sees Burnley on the brink of safety

Jeff Hendrick (number 13) received the ball from Robbie Brady (number 12) before driving into the box from deep and crossing to Boyd to score

Only Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool have won more home games than Burnley this season and it is no surprise their poor run ended at Turf Moor.

The Clarets' last win came on 31 January against Leicester after which they climbed to ninth but had since fallen to 15th, starting the game just five points clear of 18th.

While Burnley were not at their intense best in the match, they did convert from their only clear opportunity and Hendrick's run - to beat Joe Allen and Charlie Adam - was one of the better moments of quality in the match.

The victory also emphasises the strides Burnley have taken, with their 35 points beating their previous highest Premier League total with seven games remaining.

It also means - in their third Premier League season - survival for the first time is within touching distance.

Missed opportunities cost Stoke

Arnautovic's touch let him down on a number of occasions when in promising positions

On the back of consecutive defeats in their previous two games, Mark Hughes made four changes to his starting line-up and switched to a 3-4-3 formation.

The shape suited the Potters - particularly in the first half - allowing them to create more chances from open play than their hosts.

Arnautovic played in a free role behind lone striker Saido Berahino and was twice played in behind by the Englishman and should have been more clinical.

First, the Austrian miscontrolled when clean through on goal and later took too much time on the ball allowing Joey Barton to track back and block.

Then, in the second half, when a cross from Adam glanced off the head of Burnley centre-back Michael Keane, Arnautovic headed a difficult chance wide of the left-hand post with his back to goal.

Hughes' side now fall out of the top half - where they have been since the start of February - and have failed to score in their last five away games.

Man of the match - George Boyd (Burnley)

George Boyd produced the game's moment of quality and also covered more ground - 12.45km - than any player on either side

Burnley cagey starters - the stats

Burnley have won six of their last eight Premier League home games (drew one, lost one).

Stoke have lost three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since September 2016 (four defeats in total).

The Clarets ended a run of seven top-flight games without a victory (drew three, lost four).

14 of Burnley's Premier League games this season have been goalless at half-time, more than any other side.

George Boyd scored his first Premier League in his last 16 appearances in the competition, since netting against Bournemouth in December.

Jeff Hendrick registered his first assist in league football since setting up a goal for Derby County against Rotherham on 12 March, 2016.

Despite failing to score, Stoke mustered a total of 15 shots, more than in any other away Premier League game this season.

'I thought we were the better team' - manager reaction

Media playback is not supported on this device Dyche relieved after Burnley's first win since January

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "It was a very important win, not just because of the remaining games but we have been on a really tough run. Five out of our seven games have been away and the two at home against the top two.

"We knew it was a tough run and to come out with a deserved win is pleasing.

"We have played big games at Turf Moor, the players are adapting. They know there are big games and have produced a performance when it counts.

"We have got to stay focused. We are in good shape with a record number of points and still seven games to go."

Media playback is not supported on this device Stoke were the better team - Hughes

Stoke manager Mark Hughes: "I thought we played well in terms of withstanding what Burnley do and defensively we were rock solid.

"[I thought] it was just a matter of time for us to score. We had a couple of real opportunities when we were clean through and that is the disappointing thing for us.

"We were the side in the ascendency but they were able to go up and put the ball into the box and it was a good strike but I don't recall them having too many others.

"It is disappointing. On the night I thought we were the better team.

"It was one of those nights for Marko [Arnautovic]. On another night we take at least one of those chances. As it was we couldn't get the goal we needed and when that happens you are always at risk at the other end."

What's next?

Burnley travel to 19th placed Middlesbrough on Saturday while Stoke host Liverpool (both 15:00 BST kick-off).